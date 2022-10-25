Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Robotic dentistry in Milwaukee; helping patients, saving time
MILWAUKEE - A lot of candy will be handed out this Halloween weekend. If you're not careful, you could find yourself in need of a trip to the dentist. But new robotic technology could make that visit a lot less scary. The dentist chair is a place many of us...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas coupon: Save $6 on carload admission, 2022 season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin. We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
33rd and Michigan house fire; 5+ people displaced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to a house fire near 33rd and Michigan shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct 29. No one was injured as a result of this fire. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 in damage to the structure. The house has been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee-inspired Halloween costumes
MILWAUKEE - Show your city some love this Halloween! Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee joins us with some of her own Milwaukee-inspired Halloween costumes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial ‘really hard’ for Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack: Virginia Sorenson, Lee Owen, Tamara Durand and Wilhelm Hospel. For this group, the 76 guilty verdicts delivered by the jury Wednesday, convicting Darrell Brooks on all counts, came as a sigh of relief.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Search for Kenosha man's remains; mom pleads for help from hunters
KENOSHA, Wis. - A mother, determined to find her son's body, is asking Wisconsin hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of his remains this season. Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, was last seen in May 2020. His mother, Selia Patterson, said only one thing will bring her peace.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light
MILWAUKEE - Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee LGBTQ bars ban customers from wearing Jeffrey Dahmer costumes
LGBTQ bars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are banning customers from wearing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes because the famed serial killer notoriously preyed on the city's gay community. The convicted serial killer targeted the gay male community in the Wisconsin city during the late seventies to early nineties. Dahmer killed 17 men...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
28th and Burleigh house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Official say a vacant unoccupied residence caught on. The fire also extended to another residence that was unoccupied. The cause of the fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Latest and greatest in the automotive world
MILWAUKEE - Check out the latest and greatest in the automotive world with Nik Miles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fiserv moving to downtown Milwaukee; bringing hundreds of new jobs
Hundreds of new jobs are coming to downtown Milwaukee. Fiserv, the financial services company that has the naming rights at Fiserv Forum, are moving from the suburbs to a spot just a few blocks south of the arena.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
RNC 2024: Milwaukee convention planning already underway
MILWAUKEE - Bipartisan work is already underway to get Milwaukee. 2024 Republican National Convention. Bucks can bring together a divided Wisconsin – not just the basketball team, but green cash. VISIT Milwaukee estimates 45,000 people will pack into the Deer District for the RNC and, with them, roughly $200 million will flood the regional economy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run victim speaks; driver, financial help sought
MILWAUKEE - A hit-and-run victim is home after spending more than a month recovering at a hospital – and later at a rehab facility. An unknown driver hit the Milwaukee woman as she crossed the street at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side. "I have to march...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. Video released Friday shows the moment the wheel flew off – hitting the 80-year-old man as he walked on 84th Street under I-94 around 9:10 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drug Take Back Day in Sussex: 'Protect ourselves'
SUSSEX, Wis. - In Sussex, people disposed of unwanted medications on Saturday, Oct 29, as part of Drug Take Back Day. The Metro Market in Sussex provided a drive-up location where people could dispose of unused medications. Lt. Cory Farrel of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is one of many passionate about Drug Take Back Day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego and Vilter shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
