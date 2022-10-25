Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Knox Pages
Walking with an invisible friend on the Heart of Ohio trail
We can’t let Halloween pass without a spooky story sent in by a reader who encountered something a little strange while out walking on the Heart of Ohio Trail. The trail, which runs from Mount Vernon to the southwestern corner of Knox County, follows the bed of what was once the Cleveland, Akron & Columbus railroad. Like many old railways, it has been converted to a paved multi-use trail, beloved by walkers and bicyclists and now forms part of the Ohio to Erie Trail, stretching across the state.
Knox Pages
Eastwood manhandles Fredericktown
Eastwood's river of points eventually washed away Fredericktown in a 49-7 cavalcade in Ohio high school football on October 28. The first quarter gave Eastwood a 14-7 lead over Fredericktown.
Knox Pages
Danville's speedy start jolts Windham
Danville left no doubt in recording a 41-18 beating of Windham in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Danville a 29-0 lead over Windham.
Knox Pages
Southern Local overwhelms South Central
Southern Local's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate South Central 65-21 on October 28 in Ohio football. Southern Local drew first blood by forging a 30-8 margin over South Central after the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Knox County Historical Society to highlight Ohio Barns on Nov. 2
MOUNT VERNON -- The November Meeting of the Knox County Historical Society will feature an illustrated program entitled “Favorite Barns of Ohio,” presented by Ohio barn scholar, Pamela Whitney Gray. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.at the Museum, 875 Harcourt Rd., in...
Knox Pages
Danville opens postseason with dominant win over Windham
DANVILLE -- Danville hadn't played a school its size all year until Friday night. The Blue Devils were the only Division VII program in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference this season (the league had two Division V teams and five Division VI teams). And their non-conference schedule consisted of two Division VI schools (Worthington Christian and Bucyrus) and Division V North Union.
Knox Pages
Powerhouse performance: Loudonville roars to big win over Rock Hill
Loudonville turned in a thorough domination of Rock Hill 40-7 at Loudonville High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Loudonville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rock Hill through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Fredericktown falls to Fairbanks in D3 district semifinals
Fredericktown fell to Fairbanks, 3-0, in a Division III district semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University's Ariel Arena. The Freddies, seeded fifth, put up a fight against the top-seeded Panthers, but ultimately fell 26-24, 25-17 and 28-26. Big runs cost the Freddies down the stretch, as the Panthers rattled off eight straight points in the second set and six straight points in the third set to create separation.
Knox Pages
Blossoming Mansfield business ships pressed flowers nationally
MANSFIELD — Though she didn’t have fresh flowers at her own July 2020 wedding, Mansfield resident Kayla Smith helps other brides preserve their wedding bouquets through professional flower pressing. Smith founded K Crafty Decor in 2019 and switched her focus to flower pressing under the name The Pressed...
Knox Pages
Knox County teams roll into prep football playoff action
MOUNT VERNON — Fredericktown, Centerburg and Danville will represent Knox County when the Ohio High School football playoffs begin on Friday night. Here's how those teams will match up with their playoff foes, and a couple of other school's just beyond the county's border:
Knox Pages
Danville superintendent: Levy would help modernize district facilities
DANVILLE — The Danville Local Schools five-year, three-mill permanent improvement (PI) levy will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The district will pay off the debt collected by the 2.1 mill tax levy for the elementary school by the end of this year. This would be an additional .9 mills to the new levy for five years but would have a wider array of improvements, according to a previous Knox Pages report.
Knox Pages
Columbus Academy pulls away from Centerburg in 2nd half of playoff opener
CENTERBURG -- Columbus Academy pulled away from a tight game in the second half to bump off Centerburg 36-14 in a Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night. Five interceptions doomed the Trojans' hopes.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Mike Pompeo at Ashland University
I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
Knox Pages
Munday challenges Pursel for commissioner seat
MOUNT VERNON — Incumbent Republican Bill Pursel is running for re-election as Knox County commissioner. Democrat Roger Munday hopes to unseat him. Both were unopposed in the May primary. Munday previously was vice president of operations and tech support for a third-party administrator. He worked in health care for...
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Oct. 26-28
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office shared these reports filed by its deputies between Oct. 26 to 28.
Comments / 0