Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident
At about 2:41 AM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Roselyn LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. LaCroix has been placed on Administrative Leave and...
bpdnews.com
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 14-Year-Old Joseph Ernstoff of South Boston
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Joseph Ernstoff, who was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:11 AM in the area of 3 Fredricks Street in South Boston. Joseph is a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is Autistic and is wearing a White sweater, Black pants, Black shoes and Black framed glasses. He is 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Murder Investigation in the Area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester
At about 12:40 AM, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the...
bpdnews.com
Police Recover a Firearm from Student at Up Academy Holland School
At about 3:33 PM, Officers from District 11 responded to a radio call to 85 Olney St., the Up Academy Holland School, for a report of a student with a firearm. On arrival, officers recovered a loaded firearm from a 7-year-old student attending the school. Detectives from District C-11 (Dorchester)...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing
At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers were informed that the suspect, later identified as Syretta Copeland, 42, of Boston, was observed inside...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at 145 Washington Street in Dorchester
At about 7:17 PM, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 145 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. Killed in the Line of Duty 31 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Monday, October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. was killed in the line of duty while responding to and investigating a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne Street in Roslindale. During the investigation, the device detonated, fatally wounding Officer Hurley and critically injuring his partner Officer Frank Foley who died on October 23, 2022 and is being buried today. At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was assigned to the BPD’s Bomb Squad Unit.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester
At about 10:55 AM on Sunday September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that he had...
bpdnews.com
One Suspect Arrested and a Loaded Firearm Recovered After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 2:34 AM, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite arrest of Jamaal Marcelle, 31, of Dorchester on firearm charges after a traffic stop in the area of 63 Washington Street in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for...
bpdnews.com
18-Year-Old Suspect in Custody After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Investigation in South Boston
At about 12:00 PM on Friday October 28, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) located and arrested Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a person with a gun at the Excel High School located at 95 G Street in South Boston. It should be noted that while the call originated on District C-6 (South Boston), the arresting officers were monitoring the channel and responded to the area of Island View Place where the suspect was believed to be headed. While canvassing the area, they observed a male matching the given description as he attempted to enter a motor vehicle. Officers stopped the suspect and detained him after confirming his identity while continuing their investigation. Officers then obtained information from Longwood Security staff members that the suspect had been observed discarding a backpack prior to the officer’s arrival. The discarded backpack was soon located in the described location at which time officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver from inside of it. The suspect was then placed in custody without incident.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester
At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
Comments / 0