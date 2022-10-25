At about 12:00 PM on Friday October 28, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) located and arrested Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a person with a gun at the Excel High School located at 95 G Street in South Boston. It should be noted that while the call originated on District C-6 (South Boston), the arresting officers were monitoring the channel and responded to the area of Island View Place where the suspect was believed to be headed. While canvassing the area, they observed a male matching the given description as he attempted to enter a motor vehicle. Officers stopped the suspect and detained him after confirming his identity while continuing their investigation. Officers then obtained information from Longwood Security staff members that the suspect had been observed discarding a backpack prior to the officer’s arrival. The discarded backpack was soon located in the described location at which time officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver from inside of it. The suspect was then placed in custody without incident.

