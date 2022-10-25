ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident

At about 2:41 AM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Roselyn LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. LaCroix has been placed on Administrative Leave and...
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 14-Year-Old Joseph Ernstoff of South Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Joseph Ernstoff, who was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:11 AM in the area of 3 Fredricks Street in South Boston. Joseph is a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is Autistic and is wearing a White sweater, Black pants, Black shoes and Black framed glasses. He is 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
Police Recover a Firearm from Student at Up Academy Holland School

At about 3:33 PM, Officers from District 11 responded to a radio call to 85 Olney St., the Up Academy Holland School, for a report of a student with a firearm. On arrival, officers recovered a loaded firearm from a 7-year-old student attending the school. Detectives from District C-11 (Dorchester)...
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at 145 Washington Street in Dorchester

At about 7:17 PM, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 145 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. Killed in the Line of Duty 31 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: On Monday, October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. was killed in the line of duty while responding to and investigating a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne Street in Roslindale. During the investigation, the device detonated, fatally wounding Officer Hurley and critically injuring his partner Officer Frank Foley who died on October 23, 2022 and is being buried today. At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was assigned to the BPD’s Bomb Squad Unit.
18-Year-Old Suspect in Custody After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Investigation in South Boston

At about 12:00 PM on Friday October 28, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) located and arrested Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a person with a gun at the Excel High School located at 95 G Street in South Boston. It should be noted that while the call originated on District C-6 (South Boston), the arresting officers were monitoring the channel and responded to the area of Island View Place where the suspect was believed to be headed. While canvassing the area, they observed a male matching the given description as he attempted to enter a motor vehicle. Officers stopped the suspect and detained him after confirming his identity while continuing their investigation. Officers then obtained information from Longwood Security staff members that the suspect had been observed discarding a backpack prior to the officer’s arrival. The discarded backpack was soon located in the described location at which time officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver from inside of it. The suspect was then placed in custody without incident.
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
