The Verge

The latest version of Amazon’s orb-like Echo smart speaker is just $49.99 right now

Spooky season may soon be coming to a close, but deals season is still in full swing. First off, you can buy the latest version of the Amazon Echo smart speaker for just $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target. This $50 discount is the lowest price for the fourth generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. While it came out in 2020, and the smaller Echo Dot just got a fifth-gen release, the ponderous Echo just got a handy new feature added via firmware update. Now, if you have an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router you can use the fourth-gen Echo to extend its network.
ZDNet

Samsung's The Frame TV just dropped to less than $1000 on Amazon

Televisions are often a centerpiece in our living rooms, but they aren't the best decoration -- until now. Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV not only allows you to stream movies, football games, and shows -- it also displays works of art. And good news: Right now, Samsung's The Frame TV is available for $997, saving you $500 off the original price.
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.
Android Headlines

Google Home Has A New Web View

You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Android Headlines

Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year

Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
Digital Trends

What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?

The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
Android Headlines

You Can Vote On New YouTube TV/Console App Features

Everyone wants their voices heard especially when it comes to new features to their favorite programs. This is why YouTube is letting people vote on new features coming to its TV and console apps. In a new forum post, the company stated that it wants to collect user feedback on...
The Independent

Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
Phone Arena

The Pixel 7 series helps Google set a new record for the Pixel brand

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro certainly have had their share of bugs. And the latest Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update has made the under-display fingerprint sensor tentative again. Still, there are many Pixel buyers out there who are willing to give Google a second chance to see what it could do with the time to design an improved Tensor 2 chip, add an improved biometric scanner, and a modem that actually locks onto a signal.
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
makeuseof.com

What Is Samsung One Connect? Can You Watch a Samsung TV Without It?

Samsung's televisions are hugely popular worldwide, offering high-grade TVs in various sizes and prices, with many models delivering incredibly vivid and detailed pictures. But your Samsung TV may be missing something called a One Connect box. So, what is One Connect, and is it required to use your Samsung TV?
Android Headlines

Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)

If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
Android Headlines

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Screen Protectors

The display on the Google Pixel 7 Pro is absolutely stunning. It’s a curved, AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, that just looks amazing. But, since it is curved, it can be pretty expensive to get replaced if you happen to crack or shatter it. So, getting a screen protector is a really good idea, and definitely needed.
Android Headlines

YouTube Brings Back The Navigation Panel

Being able to navigate an app is one of the most important parts of the experience. This is why YouTube is changing up the way you navigate the app. The YouTube iOS and Android app is bringing back the navigation panel. You can pretty much find anything you need to...
Android Headlines

Nothing Phone (1)'s Update Brings Useful Changes

The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most hyped phones of 2022, and it managed to be a nice mid-range offering. While it’s not slated to get Android 13 anytime soon, the company is still issuing software updates to its first phone. The latest update for the Nothing Phone (1) brings some notable and useful changes (via Andriod Police).
Android Headlines

New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography

The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
Android Headlines

We Get A Glimpse Of Google Assistant And Discover On The Pixel Tablet

So far, the upcoming Pixel Tablet seems like it’s going to be a nice device. We know that it’s going to have tablet-optimized software straight from Google, and now we have a glimpse of that. Thanks to 9To5Google, we know how the Google Assistant and Discover feed will look on the Pixel Tablet.
CNET

Upgrade to a Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $185 (Save $64)

Investing in a smart thermostat is a good idea for most people. Not only will upgrading your thermostat add a lot of convenience to your day, but you can also save money on your energy bills. Right now Woot is offering the third-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $185, saving you $64 on the list price. This offer is available now through Nov. 3 while supplies last.

