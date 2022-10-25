Read full article on original website
The Verge
The latest version of Amazon’s orb-like Echo smart speaker is just $49.99 right now
Spooky season may soon be coming to a close, but deals season is still in full swing. First off, you can buy the latest version of the Amazon Echo smart speaker for just $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target. This $50 discount is the lowest price for the fourth generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. While it came out in 2020, and the smaller Echo Dot just got a fifth-gen release, the ponderous Echo just got a handy new feature added via firmware update. Now, if you have an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router you can use the fourth-gen Echo to extend its network.
ZDNet
Samsung's The Frame TV just dropped to less than $1000 on Amazon
Televisions are often a centerpiece in our living rooms, but they aren't the best decoration -- until now. Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV not only allows you to stream movies, football games, and shows -- it also displays works of art. And good news: Right now, Samsung's The Frame TV is available for $997, saving you $500 off the original price.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.
Android Headlines
Google Home Has A New Web View
You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Android Headlines
Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year
Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
Digital Trends
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Android Headlines
You Can Vote On New YouTube TV/Console App Features
Everyone wants their voices heard especially when it comes to new features to their favorite programs. This is why YouTube is letting people vote on new features coming to its TV and console apps. In a new forum post, the company stated that it wants to collect user feedback on...
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7 series helps Google set a new record for the Pixel brand
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro certainly have had their share of bugs. And the latest Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update has made the under-display fingerprint sensor tentative again. Still, there are many Pixel buyers out there who are willing to give Google a second chance to see what it could do with the time to design an improved Tensor 2 chip, add an improved biometric scanner, and a modem that actually locks onto a signal.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
makeuseof.com
What Is Samsung One Connect? Can You Watch a Samsung TV Without It?
Samsung's televisions are hugely popular worldwide, offering high-grade TVs in various sizes and prices, with many models delivering incredibly vivid and detailed pictures. But your Samsung TV may be missing something called a One Connect box. So, what is One Connect, and is it required to use your Samsung TV?
Android Headlines
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Screen Protectors
The display on the Google Pixel 7 Pro is absolutely stunning. It’s a curved, AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, that just looks amazing. But, since it is curved, it can be pretty expensive to get replaced if you happen to crack or shatter it. So, getting a screen protector is a really good idea, and definitely needed.
Android Headlines
YouTube Brings Back The Navigation Panel
Being able to navigate an app is one of the most important parts of the experience. This is why YouTube is changing up the way you navigate the app. The YouTube iOS and Android app is bringing back the navigation panel. You can pretty much find anything you need to...
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone (1)'s Update Brings Useful Changes
The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most hyped phones of 2022, and it managed to be a nice mid-range offering. While it’s not slated to get Android 13 anytime soon, the company is still issuing software updates to its first phone. The latest update for the Nothing Phone (1) brings some notable and useful changes (via Andriod Police).
Android Headlines
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
Android Headlines
We Get A Glimpse Of Google Assistant And Discover On The Pixel Tablet
So far, the upcoming Pixel Tablet seems like it’s going to be a nice device. We know that it’s going to have tablet-optimized software straight from Google, and now we have a glimpse of that. Thanks to 9To5Google, we know how the Google Assistant and Discover feed will look on the Pixel Tablet.
CNET
Upgrade to a Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $185 (Save $64)
Investing in a smart thermostat is a good idea for most people. Not only will upgrading your thermostat add a lot of convenience to your day, but you can also save money on your energy bills. Right now Woot is offering the third-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $185, saving you $64 on the list price. This offer is available now through Nov. 3 while supplies last.
