WDW News Today
Awning Added To Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café has been under refurbishment since August 17, 2022. On our most recent visit to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we noticed that a small awning has been added to the front façade. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort recently underwent a refurbishment just before the 50th Anniversary celebration...
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spice Beignets Return for Fall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Florida, and more pumpkin flavors are arriving at Walt Disney World. Pumpkin spice beignets are back for another season at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Pumpkin Spice Beignets – $10.99 for 6 or $7.49 for 3.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
WDW News Today
Operating Hours Released for Reopening of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park
Walt Disney World has shared the November and December operating hours of Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, which is reopening on November 13. Blizzard Beach will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from November 13 through December 31. Blizzard Beach was originally scheduled to reopen in...
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
WDW News Today
Ice Cream Cart Replaces Dino Diner, More Seating Added to Former Site of Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Dino Diner, a quick-service cart in DinoLand U.S.A., has been replaced by a mediocre ice cream cart. At the former site of Primeval Whirl, a seating area has grown by a few more benches. Let’s dive in and take a closer look. Where a hot food cart once...
WDW News Today
Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
WDW News Today
Monster Meet and Greets Open at Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal Monsters are now meeting guests at the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. We got to take photos with Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride. They appear on the second floor in the room dedicated to “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”. Some guests showed the Bride...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘Dr. Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts’ in Avengers Campus
With MagicBand+ now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, we have been visiting different attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see just how the band interacts. Let’s take a look at how it interacts with the “Dr. Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts” at Disney California Adventure!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Behind-the-Scenes Look at “it’s a small world” Holiday Transition in Disneyland Park
Tony Cabrera of ABC 7 Los Angeles shared a behind-the-scenes look inside “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, which is currently closed to become “it’s a small world” Holiday. @abc7tony. This has never been seen before! A behind the scenes look inside It’s...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: 2nd Edition Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Now Available at Disneyland Hotel
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween tiki mug is available outside Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel today. This is the second edition of the Haunted Mansion gargoyle tiki mug. The first edition, which was a reddish brown, was released in September 2021.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Released, Opening Delayed to Spring 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea
The Oriental Land Company announced today that Fantasy Springs, the massive new eighth port at Tokyo DisneySea, will officially open in spring 2024, and released a new look inside the land along with new concept art and the individual area names with in the port. Frozen Kingdom. Frozen Kingdom includes...
WDW News Today
Sheathing and Paneling Installed as Vertical Construction Wraps on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
As you may know, the classic Disneyland Hotel is getting a new Disney Vacation Club tower! At D23 Expo, we learned it will be called The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The project received final approval from The City of Anaheim Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 and we’ve been checking on construction of the tower ever since.
WDW News Today
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
WDW News Today
‘Jurassic World’ Amber Bubble Wand Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort
A new bubble wand featuring “Jurassic World” was found at Universal Orlando Resort. The bubble wand is mostly orange. The yellow bubble container attaches at the bottom. The transparent orange top is textured and resembles a dinosaur egg. It has a few cracks on each size. The iconic dinosaur head is placed in the center.
WDW News Today
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight’s Fairly Scary Halloween Party 2022: ‘The Price is Right’, Costume Contest, Treat Trail & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, WDWNT: The Price is Right, a Halloween costume contest and treat trail, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight...
WDW News Today
NEW Aladdin 30th Anniversary and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry Arrives at Walt Disney World
While walking through Disney’s Hollywood Studios today we discovered new Pandora jewelry sets that are available at Keystone Clothiers. One set showcases Spider-Man, the other Aladdin. Let’s take a look!. Disney’s Aladdin Pandora Jewelry Collection. Pandora has teamed up with Disney to release a collection that celebrates...
WDW News Today
Shanghai Disneyland Reducing Capacity and Workforce Once Again Due To COVID-19
Starting today, October 29, 2022, Shanghai Disneyland is operating with a reduced workforce so employees can comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures. Some experiences will not be available temporarily. Guests are able to get refunds or exchanges for their affected vacations. This is the second time this month that this has occurred.
