WDW News Today

Awning Added To Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Café has been under refurbishment since August 17, 2022. On our most recent visit to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we noticed that a small awning has been added to the front façade. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort recently underwent a refurbishment just before the 50th Anniversary celebration...
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
Operating Hours Released for Reopening of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Walt Disney World has shared the November and December operating hours of Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, which is reopening on November 13. Blizzard Beach will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from November 13 through December 31. Blizzard Beach was originally scheduled to reopen in...
Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
PHOTOS: 2nd Edition Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Now Available at Disneyland Hotel

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween tiki mug is available outside Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel today. This is the second edition of the Haunted Mansion gargoyle tiki mug. The first edition, which was a reddish brown, was released in September 2021.
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
‘Jurassic World’ Amber Bubble Wand Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

A new bubble wand featuring “Jurassic World” was found at Universal Orlando Resort. The bubble wand is mostly orange. The yellow bubble container attaches at the bottom. The transparent orange top is textured and resembles a dinosaur egg. It has a few cracks on each size. The iconic dinosaur head is placed in the center.
Shanghai Disneyland Reducing Capacity and Workforce Once Again Due To COVID-19

Starting today, October 29, 2022, Shanghai Disneyland is operating with a reduced workforce so employees can comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures. Some experiences will not be available temporarily. Guests are able to get refunds or exchanges for their affected vacations. This is the second time this month that this has occurred.

