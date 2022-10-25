Finding your first off-campus apartment is a daunting task for college students. Some would say it’s the first adult experience a college student will have. Since the two of us are living together next year, we decided it would be fun to recap our experience of looking for an apartment. We envisioned it to be sort of like a “Friends” sitcom type of scenario, where our group of four roommates would have our own place for our other friends to come and hang out.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO