Blacksburg, VA

Collegiate Times

Luxury student apartment complexes might do more harm than good

Blacksburg luxury apartments are popping up all over the place. Just recently opened this past fall, the Union Apartment Complex offers “luxury living moments away from Virginia Tech,” according to the Union Apartments YouTube channel. There are several other examples of complexes around Blacksburg such as the Park 37 apartment complex and the Vue Apartment complex. However, with the steady rise of rental costs and the increase of luxury complexes appearing in Blacksburg, these properties may not be the best solution for students.
Collegiate Times

Apartment sweet apartment: How we found our home in Blacksburg

Finding your first off-campus apartment is a daunting task for college students. Some would say it’s the first adult experience a college student will have. Since the two of us are living together next year, we decided it would be fun to recap our experience of looking for an apartment. We envisioned it to be sort of like a “Friends” sitcom type of scenario, where our group of four roommates would have our own place for our other friends to come and hang out.
