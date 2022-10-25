CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had some positives in a productive preseason "secret" scrimmage against Kansas, but the biggest news was the loss of sophomore Luke Goode. A hustle play on which Goode fell on an opponent’s foot caused an injury that will require surgery. That means the sophomore who was in line for a big uptick in minutes will start the season on the sidelines when the Illini take on Quincy in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO