Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Herald & Review
Illinois basketball opens season with 87-52 exhibition win over Quincy
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team had newcomers front and center in an offseason overhaul, but it was a pair of returnees that shined in the team’s exhibition. Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez each had a game-high 15 points in the Illini’s 87-52 win over Division...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois basketball opening with exhibition against Quincy
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had some positives in a productive preseason "secret" scrimmage against Kansas, but the biggest news was the loss of sophomore Luke Goode. A hustle play on which Goode fell on an opponent’s foot caused an injury that will require surgery. That means the sophomore who was in line for a big uptick in minutes will start the season on the sidelines when the Illini take on Quincy in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning slides past Westville in fretful clash 43-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bismarck-Henning nipped Westville 43-35 at Bismarck-Henning High on October 28 in Illinois football action. The first quarter gave Bismarck-Henning a 21-14 lead over Westville. The Blue Devils' offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Tigers at...
Herald & Review
ALAH football depending on Kaden Feagin's rushing attack to give them 1st playoff win since 2013
ARTHUR — Last season, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football was just happy to be in the playoffs. The Knights started off the year 0-3 and won five of their last six games to make the Class 2A playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team had been decimated by injuries and headed...
Herald & Review
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
Herald & Review
Mahomet-Seymour paints near-perfect picture in win over Ottawa Township 40-14
Mahomet-Seymour unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ottawa Township 40-14 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 28. Recently on October 14, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Mattoon in a football game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world...
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Oct. 29
GOODALL, Thomas William, 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. HARLAN, Mark, 69, Pana, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. NEWBERN, Ethel M., 74, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. TAGUE, Marvon, 84, Mount Zion, died Thursday (Oct....
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
Herald & Review
State's attorney making time again to talk about your Macon County traffic tickets
DECATUR — If you feel like talking about your latest speeding ticket or other moving violation, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office is willing to lend you an ear. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, and continuing every Monday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the office is resuming its “traffic walk-in” sessions.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Macon County sees write-in treasurer challenger while board incumbents battle
DECATUR — Macon County voters will see just one contested countywide race this election. But only one of those candidates’ names will be on voters’ ballots. Republican Macon County Treasurer John Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Exemplary work by law enforcement
Police camera footage looks significantly different when it’s on a street you know and may also involve people you know. This week, body camera video footage shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy in a shooting incident that resulted in two wounded officers and a suspect killed after opening fire on the officers.
Herald & Review
Decatur night of terror home invader gets 33 year sentence
DECATUR — The price of inflicting terror in a series of Decatur home invasions is 33 years in prison for Dondrion L. Austin. He was sentenced Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Judge Jeffrey Geisler handed down...
