ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, including so much Halloween fun

Photo above by Leo Rivas used by permission via Unsplash. It’s here! The most wonderfully spooky, fantastic, and exciting weekend of the fall for little Pittsburghers who love dressing up in costumes. While Halloween itself falls on a Monday this year, there’s plenty of events around the city all weekend long. It’s also trick-or-treat weekend for many communities across the region, so check out KDKA’s list to find the one closest to you. Don’t forget to check out our calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Embr bar on South Side permanently closed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bar on Pittsburgh's South Side that neighbors call a nuisance is closed for good.Over the summer, KDKA-TV reported on the shootings by the bar. Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets left their mark on a dog grooming business in July. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before. And a month ago, there was a major shootout where police recovered around 26 shell casings on the street. "Twenty-six bullets shot could have hit 26 people," Councilman Bruce Kraus said. "This could have been a CNN mass casualty. No one is going to say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

17 Pittsburgh restaurants featuring fall flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice

While the pumpkin spice latte has become our fall staple, there are so many other delicious flavors that play an important role on plates and in cups this time of year. Don’t miss out on essential autumnal arrivals that deserve to share — or even steal — some of the PSL spotlight. Here are a few other iconic fall tastes as well as where to find them in and around town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 26, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. New Kensington school plans Veterans Day program. Mary Queen of...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy