kidsburgh.org
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, including so much Halloween fun
Photo above by Leo Rivas used by permission via Unsplash. It’s here! The most wonderfully spooky, fantastic, and exciting weekend of the fall for little Pittsburghers who love dressing up in costumes. While Halloween itself falls on a Monday this year, there’s plenty of events around the city all weekend long. It’s also trick-or-treat weekend for many communities across the region, so check out KDKA’s list to find the one closest to you. Don’t forget to check out our calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
Shooting downtown hits Pittsburgh school
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after someone fired a gunshot through a window at a downtown school this afternoon. It happened at Urban Pathways charter school
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Hills 2022 Halloween events and trick or treat information
A Halloween party will take place 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the township building. There will be a costume contest, crafts, candy, snacks and refreshments, balloon art, a photo booth and more. Trick or treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Brentwood. Trick or treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29...
Gaping sinkhole swallowing street in Pittsburgh neighborhood for months, neighbors say
PITTSBURGH — A gaping sinkhole has been growing for months, swallowing a Pittsburgh street and causing mounting concerns for residents. “How much longer is this going to go on? There has not been any work done on this hole for weeks now,” said neighbor Kipp Dawson. Another neighbor...
wtae.com
As new homeless center prepares to open, Pittsburgh cleanup of encampments will follow
PITTSBURGH — In the shadow of downtown Pittsburgh, homeless encampments continue on the river walk parallel to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. With colder weather approaching, a knowledgeable source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the city's plan is for the encampments to be gone within the next three weeks. Mayor Ed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Embr bar on South Side permanently closed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bar on Pittsburgh's South Side that neighbors call a nuisance is closed for good.Over the summer, KDKA-TV reported on the shootings by the bar. Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets left their mark on a dog grooming business in July. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before. And a month ago, there was a major shootout where police recovered around 26 shell casings on the street. "Twenty-six bullets shot could have hit 26 people," Councilman Bruce Kraus said. "This could have been a CNN mass casualty. No one is going to say...
nextpittsburgh.com
17 Pittsburgh restaurants featuring fall flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice
While the pumpkin spice latte has become our fall staple, there are so many other delicious flavors that play an important role on plates and in cups this time of year. Don’t miss out on essential autumnal arrivals that deserve to share — or even steal — some of the PSL spotlight. Here are a few other iconic fall tastes as well as where to find them in and around town.
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
Teen shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood has died
PITTSBURGH — Clayton Tierney, the 17 year old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, has died. Tierney was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police and medics were called to the...
Channel 11 Exclusive: Brighton Heights man stopped by police 3 times after car was stolen
PITTSBURGH — Imagine coming out to your car in the morning to head to work, and your car is not sitting in your driveway because it was stolen. Once you get it back, you’re pulled over by police and held at gunpoint not once, but three times. That’s exactly what happened to a Brighton Heights man.
wtae.com
South Side bar closes for good after District Attorney stops their liquor sales
PITTSBURGH — An exchange of gunfire has led one establishment on Pittsburgh’s South Side to close for good. The Allegheny County District Attorney ordered the bar to stop all liquor sales the day after the Sept. 26 shooting. A few days ago, the District Attorney sent a letter...
Local lottery ticket misses Powerball by one, still gets $100k
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to 800 million after no one was able to match all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners. The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
Inside look at the Iconic Miniature Railroad & Village in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — What a better way to enjoy the sights of the holiday seasons than to take a trip to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh for a behind the scenes look at the Miniature Railroad & Village. What was once a small Christmas display more than 100 years ago has now turned into […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 26, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. New Kensington school plans Veterans Day program. Mary Queen of...
The City of Pittsburgh's only Walmart closing next month
Saying that the decision was not made lightly and only after a thorough review process, Walmart spokesperson Felcia McCranie told the Pittsburgh Business Times that its Waterworks Mall location had been underperforming in recent years.
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
