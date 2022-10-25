Anitta is being honored for her cultural impact on entertainment by the WSJ. Magazine

Anitta is the latest star to cover the WSJ. Magazine of their Innovator Issue & Awards. For 11 years, artists have been honored for their cultural impact across entertainment. The 29-year-old Brazilian singer opened up to the publication about her private life and decisions and details about her career.

According to Anitta, she is among the few singers born and raised in Brazil, that people thought she wouldn’t be able to crossover the Spanish and English-speaking markets.

Anitta

“[Local industry people] said, ‘Well, you can try to go international, but that’s impossible. Nobody’s ever made it, the last person was Carmen Miranda ,’” she said. “Impossible? This word just makes me want to go for it.”

Anitta took it seriously, and after improving her skills in both languages, she moved to Miami, not knowing the U.S. market would welcome her with open arms.

RELATED:

Now, she is a music ambassador for her country and culture. The star is also the first Brazilian to perform at Coachella . Anitta was introduced by Snoop Dogg as the girl from Rio. The set matched her style, featuring a view of Brazilian favelas on screen and plenty of the country’s iconography.

Fans dubbed her performance “Anichella,” which brought Brazil to the stage and had plenty of surprises for audience members. Anitta wore three outfits, including a yellow, green and blue suit – the colors of the Brazilian flag – that was instantly memorable.

GettyImages

She performed alongside Diplo and Saweetie , singing some of her biggest hits and dancing along to her TikTok challenge, which counted with millions of people’s participations. As fans of Anitta expected, she delivered a performance that showcased an ecclectic mix of genres, languages and styles.

Although Anitta loves her career, she doesn’t see herself performing for the rest of her life. “Hell no,” she told WSJ. Magazine , revealing she would also like to become an actor. “It’s pointless for me to keep pushing myself to keep doing things that won’t fulfill new dreams. I’ve already done what was impossible,” she said, adding, “What is bigger than No. 1?”