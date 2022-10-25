Read full article on original website
Atmore Advance
3 county schools awarded gifts
Escambia County High School was one of three high schools in the county to receive an $8,000 gift from Sen. Greg Albritton, school system officials announced Monday. The other two schools were Flomaton High School and W.S. Neal High School. Albritton dropped off the checks recently at each school, which...
Superintendent of Archdiocese schools announces retirement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year. Gwen Byrd has been the superintendent for almost 40 years and served in the archdiocese for 46 years in various positions. She was recently honored for her leadership by the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
utv44.com
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
WKRG
A taste of nostalgia at Remember When Sweet Shop in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Halloween is almost here and that got us to thinking about candy! On a search for candy makers in Pensacola, we found a candy store that’s also a trip down memory lane. Tucked in between Navy Boulevard’s many antique stores stands another throwback to an earlier time: the Remember When Sweet Shop. It’s as much about memories as it is about candy, says owner Ellen Bridges.
Saraland boy is ‘King of the Road’ for Halloween
SARALAND, Ala (WKRG) — When 4-year-old Brantley Finch of Saraland goes trick or treating this year, he’s King of the Road. “It was a complete surprise for him, so it was cool. He was very happy,” said Brantley’s mother, Katlyn Finch. Using cardboard, paint, foam posters, wood, fishing lines, lights, coke bottles and aluminum foil, […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Bay Minette, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
Legendary Georgia football coach born in Mobile dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away. Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health. “Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada. Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went...
Mobile homeless camp cleared from underpass for inspection work
A homeless camp underneath Government Boulevard near I-65 has been cleared, so the state can clean up the camp and inspect the bridge.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile
Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
utv44.com
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
