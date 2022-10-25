ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Change of plans: Longhorn Network will no longer air Arkansas-Texas exhibition

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZobq_0im2Mirg00

Arkansas Basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play on television after Tuesday’s recent development.

It has been reported that Arkansas Basketball’s exhibition game at Texas which is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin this upcoming Saturday will no longer be televised by the Longhorn Network as originally planned.

According to the report from Whole Hog Sports , there was no reason given for the change according to a Texas spokesperson.

The Razorbacks’ scrimmage with Texas is their second and final preseason tilt before the season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7 against North Dakota State.  Their first was played on Monday night against Rogers State, a member of NCAA Division II from Oklahoma.

In the 83-49 exhibition win, Joseph Pinion led the team in scoring with 15, while Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile scored 11. Brazile led the team in rebounds with six.

The game will be charity-centered , with proceeds benefiting Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, organizations that “support social justice equity and educational opportunities” for central Texas youth.

Arkansas and Texas will square off in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT.

Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaapJ_0im2Mirg00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

