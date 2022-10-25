City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Saturday, October 29 - Monday, October 31, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay

Boston Book Festival – Saturday, October 29, 2022

The Boston Book Festival Event will take place in and around Copley Square. This free and open-to-the-public event will consist of numerous activities and presentations. The set-up for this event and the event itself will require some parking restrictions on the following streets:

Boylston Street, Southeast side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to opposite #551 Boylston Street - which includes all of the multi-space metered spaces.

Trinity Place, Southwest side (Copley Plaza Hotel side), from St. James Avenue to the side entrance of the hotel.

North End

Halloween, Madonna Della Cava – Saturday, October 29, 2022

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place for the North End Madonna Della Cava Halloween Event on the following streets:

Battery Street, Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street.

Commercial Street, South side (even side) from Hanover Street to Battery Street

This event includes a children’s procession starting at 1:00 PM and the route will be closed to vehicles using a rolling blockade: Battery Street, Left on Hanover Street, Left on Fleet Street, Right on North Street, Left on Lewis Street, Right on Richmond Street, Right on Hanover Street, Right on Battery Street.

East Boston

Dia De Los Muertos Parade & Festival - Sunday, October 30, 2022

The festival takes place in Central Square Park with a portion of Central Square closed to through traffic. The parade starts at 1:00 PM and the route will be closed to vehicles using a rolling blockade: Route - Border Street, right on Lexington Street, right on Marion Street, right on Chelsea Street, right on Sunmer Street, right on New Street. right on Maverick Street, left on Border Street, parade ends at Shaw's Parking lot on Liberty Mall

Charlestown

Charlestown Halloween Event – Monday, October 31, 2021

Temporary parking restrictions and street closures will be in place for the annual Charlestown Halloween Parade in the interest of public safety on the following streets: