Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Diesel spill shuts down portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Feeder road on Loop 287 is shut down due to a diesel spill in Lufkin. An 18-wheeler around 4:30 p.m. had a busted fuel line on the southbound of Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road. City of Lufkin's spokesperson, Jessica Pebsworth...
ketk.com
Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
HWY 294 is reopened after Elkhart ISD bus crash
ELKHART, Texas — Highway 294 is reopened after an Elkhart ISD school bus was removed from the area after it flipped and landed in a ditch Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the investigation revealed the school bus left the roadway and rolled as it entered a curve in the roadway. At the time of the crash, it was raining and the roadway had standing water, DPS said.
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
Tyler police, fire department responding to reported fire at historic Ramey House
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is assisting the Tyler Fire Dept. on a reported structure fire near downtown Tyler. Tyler police say the fire broke out at the intersection of E. Houston St. and S. Broadway Ave., which is the location of the historic Ramey House. The...
DPS: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller, was traveling east on I-20 behind a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2019 Wabash Trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
Traffic shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County because of HAZMAT incident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County Thursday due to an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently evacuating the area as a precaution. Traffic will be shut down on Highway 322 from FM 2011 to FM 2204.
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Rusk Rural Water Supply Co. issues partial boil water notice
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice to its customers due to a main line break. Off of FM 1857 side: 2218, 2219, 2223, 2311, 2312 2313, 2323. The public water system will issue a notice to customers when the boil...
Boil water notice for New Prospect residents
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Boil water notice issued for New Prospect residents due to a main water line that was hit this afternoon on highway 43. New Prospect Water Supply said they are working on water line and most of the system should be back within the hour. CBS19...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
KTRE
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0