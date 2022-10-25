ELKHART, Texas — Highway 294 is reopened after an Elkhart ISD school bus was removed from the area after it flipped and landed in a ditch Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the investigation revealed the school bus left the roadway and rolled as it entered a curve in the roadway. At the time of the crash, it was raining and the roadway had standing water, DPS said.

ELKHART, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO