Bullard, TX

CBS19

Diesel spill shuts down portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Feeder road on Loop 287 is shut down due to a diesel spill in Lufkin. An 18-wheeler around 4:30 p.m. had a busted fuel line on the southbound of Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road. City of Lufkin's spokesperson, Jessica Pebsworth...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

HWY 294 is reopened after Elkhart ISD bus crash

ELKHART, Texas — Highway 294 is reopened after an Elkhart ISD school bus was removed from the area after it flipped and landed in a ditch Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the investigation revealed the school bus left the roadway and rolled as it entered a curve in the roadway. At the time of the crash, it was raining and the roadway had standing water, DPS said.
ELKHART, TX
CBS19

DPS: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller, was traveling east on I-20 behind a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2019 Wabash Trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Boil water notice for New Prospect residents

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Boil water notice issued for New Prospect residents due to a main water line that was hit this afternoon on highway 43. New Prospect Water Supply said they are working on water line and most of the system should be back within the hour. CBS19...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public

Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

CBS19

