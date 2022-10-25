Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
OnviSource Offers AI-Driven, Automated Analytics Across Multi-Vendor Systems with Initiatives
UniverSum Teleservice Delivers Cloud Solutions that Operate Seamlessly across Multi-Vendor Telephone Answering Systems and Applications, as well as Funding Certain User Associations’ Efforts in Enhancing Member Benefits. OnviSource announced the successful deployment of its new initiative, UniverSum Teleservice. UniverSum Teleservice extends Company’s new Intelligent Transformation beyond Intelligent Automation™ strategy...
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
Brings powerful conversational AI and automation capabilities for seamless customer experience to Amazon Web Services customers. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
thefastmode.com
Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
thefastmode.com
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
ZDNet
SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption
SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
TradeCentric, Coupa Collaborate on eProcurement Solutions
Integration and automation provider TradeCentric and business spend management platform Coupa Software are enhancing their collaboration to help businesses discover solutions that optimize their spend and reduce risk. With this collaboration, TradeCentric is strengthening its presence on the Coupa App Marketplace, a platform that connects businesses with certified solutions for...
Code42 Appoints Key Leadership to Drive the Next Phase of Partner Growth
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Code42, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it has unified its channel, advisory and technology partner programs under the leadership of Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. This move unlocks the synergies between Code42’s advisory and technology ecosystem partners and its channel partners to make it easier to collaborate and deliver Insider Risk Management programs and solutions that fit the specific data protection needs of customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005316/en/ Insider Risk Management leader Code42 appoints veteran cybersecurity executive Ananth Appathurai to a new role, now serving as the company’s senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. In his new role, he assumes end-to-end responsibility for channel, technology and advisory partnerships and is charged with driving the next phase of partner growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Devtron raises fresh capital for its cloud DevOps platform
At least, that’s the opinion of Prashant Ghildiyal, one of the co-founders of Devtron, a startup offering a platform to address what he believes are the top challenges facing the DevOps space. A container management system, Devtron offers a low-code delivery platform optimized for Kubernetes. (“Containers” are packages of software that contain the necessary elements to run in any environment.) The platform handles app management, security and more, providing an interface that abstracts away the underlying infrastructure.
thefastmode.com
Turkcell, TIP Partner on First Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router
Turkcell, announced that it has successfully deployed a Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) Internet Gateway solution in its production network, the first such deployment in TIP. DDBR is an operator driven initiative developed by TIP’s Open Optical and Transport (OOPT) Project Group that defines the requirements of an open and...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Refinitiv, New Onboarding Solution
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Refinitiv, the market data and information provider, is bringing out a digital onboarding solution for businesses that want to streamline how they bring in clients. The solution has a fully configurable user interface so that organisations can...
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain in the supply chain – What does the future look like?
A modern supply chain typically consists of hundreds of stages managed by dozens of specialists who work with tons of documents all over the world. Logistics processes may drag on for weeks or even months. As the shipping industry is becoming more complex, there is less and less transparency in communication between its participants. The large number of logistics companies crowding the space makes it problematic to detect violations. According to a joint study by Accenture and logistics giant DHL, more than 500,000 shipping companies in the US are causing data siloing and transparency issues. According to the report, blockchain can solve many of the problems plaguing logistics and supply chain management.
TechCrunch
AWS makes Neptune, its graph database service, serverless
Unlike traditional databases, graph databases store nodes and relationships instead of tables, columns and documents. Developers building apps that track relationships among connected data points use graph databases to understand those relationships within the full dataset; graph database use cases include contact tracing, fraud detection, drug discovery and even network security.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hexagon and LocLab announce strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Smart Digital Realities in transportation, construction and urban planning
(Heerbrugg, Switzerland, October 18, 2022) Hexagon’s Geosystems division and LocLab, a leader in 3D digital twin content creation, announced today a strategic partnership to jointly empower industries with Smart Digital Realities in their design, construction and operations processes. The strategic partnership is focused on increasing the automation of 3D...
Google Cloud launching a blockchain node-hosting service that supports Ethereum
Google Cloud is launching its own node-hosting service for Web3 developers, the company announced on Thursday. Dubbed the “Blockchain Node Engine,” the service will allow developers to rely on Google Cloud to deploy a new node, ideally making the process easier, faster, and more secure, the company said in a blog post.
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
getnews.info
CharmVerse: The Web3 Platform Powering Token Communities
CharmVerse is the solution for token communities to work together, vote and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties and votes. CharmVerse is the ultimate solution for token communities to work together, vote, and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties, and votes. CharmVerse is set to revolutionize the way tokenized communities collaborate and govern. The VC-backed Web3 operations platform was founded in 2021 by a handful of experienced tech entrepreneurs, passionate about the innovative prospects of blockchain technology. Ever since the start-up has drawn attention from all over the space to position itself as one of the pioneers in tokenized communities’ empowerment.
decrypt.co
Google Launches Cloud Node Engine For Ethereum Developers
Google is launching a cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects, the tech company announced Thursday. Officially called Blockchain Node Engine, Google’s offering is a “fully managed service,” meaning customers won’t have to hire their own teams to maintain or monitor their nodes. Instead, Google says it “actively monitors the nodes and restarts them if anything goes wrong.”
techunwrapped.com
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
The Arena Group Deepens Investment in Advertising Data Infrastructure, Hires New VP to Lead Strategy
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The Arena Group, (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”) a tech-powered media company home to more than 240 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Inc. (“TheStreet”), Parade Media (“Parade”), and HubPages, Inc. operating on a single technology platform, today announced further investment in its data infrastructure for advertising partners to optimize audience reach. As the first step in this process, the company hired Stephanie Mazzamaro, who will serve as VP, Data Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Partnerships, and Revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005020/en/ Stephanie Mazzamaro will serve as VP, Data Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Partnerships & Revenue (Photo: Business Wire)
