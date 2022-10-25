ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Research Suggests An Eye-Heart Connection

(NAPSI)—If you are like the majority of Americans, heart disease and eye disease run in your family. So you should know that a growing body of research suggests that eye and heart health are related. The latest study suggests that people with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are at significant risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

