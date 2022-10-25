New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated

The 2022 TV schedule features a number of new series that either have or are making their debuts during this television season. CBS, in particular, has welcomed several new shows to its stable of content. Among the new programming additions is East New York , a police procedural that’s already proving to be a hit for the Eye Network. Unfortunately, the show – which premiered just a few weeks ago, is facing a major behind-the-scenes shakeup. More specifically, this change sees the terminations of two executive producers.

East New York EPs Christine and Mark Holder were removed from the show by Warner Bros. Television. Though Deadline says that the studio has not officially commented on the matter, the trade’s sources allege that the exits come on the heels of an investigation into claims made against Christine. The news outlet alleges that she made inappropriate advances towards a crew member during her stint with the series. Sources also allege that Christine has been dealing with mental health issues, which may or may not have factored into her purported behavior. It’s also said that this detail did not come into play during the company's investigation.

This is definitely a blow for the law enforcement drama, and Deadline did not specify whether Warner Bros. Television will assign new producers to the production to fill the Holders’ slots. This development comes after the production received some great news from CBS just last week. The network confirmed that the show, along with fellow freshman series Fire Country and So Help Me Todd , will receive additional episodes for a full-season order.

The series – which was co-created by Law & Order alum William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn – centers on the careers and personal lives of detectives and officers who operate in the NYPD’s Brooklyn-based 74th precinct. The procedural starts with the precinct preparing to enter a new era under the leadership of a newly-promoted police commander. The character, Regina Haywood, hopes to protect the community while also working to ensure that her teammates are visible figures within it. East New York has a strong cast that’s led by The Leftovers ’ Amanda Warren, who plays Haywood, and features veterans like Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Jimmy Smits.

East New York has received mostly positive reviews thus far and is effectively filling a void left by another police drama that didn’t make it onto CBS’ fall TV 2022 schedule . I’m, of course, talking about Magnum P.I. , which was cancelled this past spring after a four-season run on the network. (The Jay Hernandez-led show was eventually saved last minute by NBC .)

One would imagine that business will continue as per usual behind the scenes when it comes to William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn’s show. Meanwhile, ex-EP Christine Holder is reportedly seeking treatment.

East New York airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and episodes can also be streamed using a Paramount+ subscription .