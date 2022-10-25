Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
wcn247.com
'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
wcn247.com
No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins 'Cocktail Party' 42-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The defending national champion Bulldogs looked to be in trouble when the Gators scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game. But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.
wcn247.com
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich's office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
wcn247.com
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state watchdog says New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal regulators who concluded in 2020 that the Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles fell short in their oversight of the limousine. Lang's report said that while no evidence was discovered of misconduct or malfeasance by employees of the two agencies, it found “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that kept the limousine operator’s misconduct from being promptly identified and addressed.
wcn247.com
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
wcn247.com
School bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bus driver for a Washington, D.C., elementary school has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch in northern Virginia on a field trip. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults Thursday back to the school after a field trip to a farm in Centreville, Virginia. Police said the bus drove into a ditch. The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit.
wcn247.com
St. Thomas outscores San Diego 49-42 for 7th straight win
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Andrew McElroy scored three times to lead St. Thomas to a 49-42 win over San Diego, the seventh-straight win for the Tommies. Judd Erickson, who threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns, threw four straight incompletions after driving the Toreros from their 27 to St. Thomas 37, the last coming with 15 seconds to play. Sexauer ran 14-yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to break a 35-35 tie. On the next possession for the Tommies, Sexauer connected with Wesley Juszczak for a 41-yard score.
wcn247.com
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place. The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.
Comments / 0