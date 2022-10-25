Amazing flavor you might not expect from a pot pie. Some of my earliest dinner memories are of eating chicken pot pie. It was one of my mom’s go-to recipes and we of course also loved it when should get the frozen kind, too, with their magical little foil pie tins. But, as a grown up I don’t always take the time to make pot pies. I guess I got out of the habit of eating them. But, this flavorful chicken curry pot pie is not only easy, but it’s got the curry flavor I love so much. If you really enjoy each of these dishes separately, you will almost certainly love them together in this recipe.

2 DAYS AGO