Deruny (Ukrainian Potato Pancakes)
Simple, tasty savory potato pancakes famous in Baltic breakfasts!. Deruny are delicious savory pancakes from Ukraine and are a staple of Baltic breakfasts. They are quick to prepare, then are fried up and served with a dollop of sour cream and some fresh scallions. Deruny are great options for simple savory breakfasts when you are looking to take a break from cereal or bacon and eggs, but they also work wonderfully with other items in a big breakfast-style plate!
Hamburger Vegetable Soup
A deliciously quick-to-make soup combination packed with meat, veggies, and flavor!. Hamburger vegetable soup keeps wiggling into my weeknight dinner rotation. It’s delicious and full of veggies, but so rich and vibrant that it’s a comfort food to look forward to if your bones need warming, or when you’re pressed for time!
Chicken Curry Pot Pie
Amazing flavor you might not expect from a pot pie. Some of my earliest dinner memories are of eating chicken pot pie. It was one of my mom’s go-to recipes and we of course also loved it when should get the frozen kind, too, with their magical little foil pie tins. But, as a grown up I don’t always take the time to make pot pies. I guess I got out of the habit of eating them. But, this flavorful chicken curry pot pie is not only easy, but it’s got the curry flavor I love so much. If you really enjoy each of these dishes separately, you will almost certainly love them together in this recipe.
Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo)
These iconic Brazilian bread rolls are chock full of cheesy goodness!. Cheese bread, or Pão de Queijo, is a popular snack and breakfast food in Brazil. These small baked cheese rolls – about one inch in diameter – can be made in large batches for families and groups to enjoy throughout the day. The first thing you notice when taking a bite of Brazilian cheese bread is its elasticity, which is different from that of normal bread. This chewier texture – that still retains a delightful puffy fluffiness – is tapioca flour, which dates back more than 200 years as a popular and inexpensive ingredient in Brazilian regional baking.
