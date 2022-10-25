Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs was a sight for sore eyes for the San Jose Sharks after digging themselves an early season hole. That’s mainly because there were great signs on display Thursday, not the least of which included their top stars stepping up to the challenge. These signs have led to three victories in the last five games, two being against Cup-contending teams. Though a 3-2 record may not seem like a big deal, it’s a far cry from their troubling 0-5 start to the season.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO