Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Improve Defense
When the Anaheim Ducks signed free agents Ryan Strome, John Klingberg and Frank Vatrano in the offseason, they proved to the fanbase that the front office was committed to improving. Since their opening-night victory at home over the Seattle Kraken, the product on the ice for the Ducks has not been up to snuff and fans are already calling for Dallas Eakins’ head on a silver platter.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Oilers’ First Road Win Against Blues – 10/26/22
After starting the NHL season with six consecutive games at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers won their first road outing of 2022-23 on Wednesday (Oct. 26) when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a milestone goal, Jesse Puljujarvi got a much-needed goal, and...
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
5 Penguins Have Been Key to the Season’s Solid Start
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid start to the 2022-23 season, with a 4-2-1 record. With a few new faces in the lineup, there are still some wrinkles to iron out. However, a few members of the team have been early standouts. Here are five players who are off to an impressive start.
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Capitals’ First 8 Games
It’s difficult to forecast how the season will unfold for the Washington Capitals. They’ve thrilled and frustrated their supporters in equal measure through their first eight games, which is fitting for a team playing at the .500 mark. If the first three weeks of the campaign are any...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
The Hockey Writers
Holloway & Oilers Will Benefit From Sending Him to AHL
Dylan Holloway came out of the gates flying for the Edmonton Oilers in training camp and the rookie tournament. He won a spot on the team and even showcased enough talent to start out on the second line. A rookie mistake caused a goal early in Game 1 and he hasn’t been the same since.
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Power Play Is Holding Team Back
The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit at 3-5, reeling after a loss to a struggling Arizona Coyotes team. Numerous issues are present within the team, including lackluster play between the pipes and a porous effort in the defensive zone. Still, the glaring issue involves special teams, and it is not...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Dominating 4-0 Win Over Blue Jackets
The biggest surprise through the first eight games of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is the Boston Bruins. Missing several key players who were beginning the season recovering from off-season surgeries, first-year coach Jim Montgomery was handed the keys from the Bruins’ front office and had to figure out a way to keep the Black and Gold’s head above water until they were fully healthy.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 10/27/22
After suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0) on Oct. 26, the St. Louis Blues (3-2-0) are now on a two-game skid. In a game where they put up a season-high 38 shots, they were only able to muster one power-play goal by Ryan O’Reilly against goaltender Stuart Skinner. While they remain a perfect 11-for-11 on the penalty kill, the Blues haven’t scored a 5-on-5 goal since they played the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19, with that goal coming in the first period.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sabres’ Hot Start
In a season already wrought with expectations, the Buffalo Sabres have gotten off on the right foot and sit at 4-2-0 through their first six games. Obviously, it’s still very early and some players are still trying to shift out of first gear and find their bearings, but it’s been an encouraging start so far.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Waiving Bellows the Latest in Bizarre Lamoriello Moves
Over the offseason, it was unclear whether Kieffer Bellows had a future on the New York Islanders roster. After three seasons with the team, he failed to establish himself as a regular but at 24 years old he showed signs of promise and proved he could contribute in a minor role to the forward unit.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sharks’ Overtime Victory Over Maple Leafs
Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs was a sight for sore eyes for the San Jose Sharks after digging themselves an early season hole. That’s mainly because there were great signs on display Thursday, not the least of which included their top stars stepping up to the challenge. These signs have led to three victories in the last five games, two being against Cup-contending teams. Though a 3-2 record may not seem like a big deal, it’s a far cry from their troubling 0-5 start to the season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Tough Loss to Sharks Isn’t Without Positives
It seems quite obvious that the Toronto Maple Leafs have systemic problems that are costing them games. Last night, the team lost 4-3 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks. The biggest issue was that the team seemed to be chasing the score rather than dictating it. The Maple Leafs...
The Hockey Writers
Predators “Herd Line” Vital For Team’s Continued Success
Smashville took a deep sigh of relief on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues, 6-2, earning their first home win of the season and snapping a five-game losing streak. While some familiar faces finally hit the scoresheet, the “Herd Line” was the catalyst for the team’s success and eventual victory. The win was the 900th victory for the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Slow Starts Create Un-Winnable Pattern
The most disappointing thing about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent losses is that they’ve been avoidable. The team simply didn’t show up to play, and that cost them. They’d get behind; then, suddenly, when the circumstances of a game put them into a box, they put on some push and – almost – come back for a victory.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Option if Skinner Passes Campbell as Starter
The Edmonton Oilers have started to find their game. They’ve started to clean things up a bit defensively while showing that every forward line can be effective. The team is now 4-3-0 after beating two very good clubs, the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues, but it’s worth mentioning the play of Stuart Skinner so far.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have the Tools & Depth to Maintain Early Season Success
Through the first eight games of the season, the Boston Bruins have established themselves as a top-5 team in the league. This position is even more surprising given the uncertainty surrounding the club at the start of the offseason. Key pieces Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk were all absent at the start of the year and expected to miss substantial time. Grzelcyk has already returned for multiple games, Marchand returned last night — nearly a month ahead of schedule — and McAvoy continues to be a full participant at practices as he works to regain his fitness level for game action. The best news of all? This early success is sustainable, and here is why.
Comments / 0