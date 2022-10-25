The San Jose Sharks have been off to a rough start this season. The team could not find footing to save their lives in their first five games. Then, even when they could pull their act together, they could never hold it together long enough to secure a win, even against teams set to tank, such as the Chicago Blackhawks. It indeed seemed like the Sharks could be approaching rock bottom rapidly. However, in their second week, they finally managed to pull off their first win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 21.

