The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start
The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory. Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Brandon Hagel Finally Hitting His Stride
It was not exactly how Brandon Hagel wanted to start his tenure with the Tampa Bay Lighting. After struggling to gel with his new teammates after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks, he has started the 2022-23 season playing and producing in the same manner he did before being traded. That increase in production was clearly on display on Oct. 26 when he scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
The Hockey Writers
7 Observations from the Maple Leafs First 7 Games
The Toronto Maple Leafs have played seven games in the regular season. They suit up for game eight against the San Jose Sharks tonight. After seven games played, what are seven observations about the team’s play thus far during the season?. What do we know about the team now...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Arizona Coyotes ready to party at The Mullett
TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Mullett will have a party in the front and the back Friday night. By far the NHL's smallest venue, Mullett Arena takes its first spin in the national spotlight when the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets. It should be a rockin'...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Second Week of the Season
The San Jose Sharks have been off to a rough start this season. The team could not find footing to save their lives in their first five games. Then, even when they could pull their act together, they could never hold it together long enough to secure a win, even against teams set to tank, such as the Chicago Blackhawks. It indeed seemed like the Sharks could be approaching rock bottom rapidly. However, in their second week, they finally managed to pull off their first win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 21.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Early 2022-23 Left Defence Trade Targets
The Edmonton Oilers’ biggest concern early in the 2022-23 season is their play in the defensive zone. It’s not that the forwards are losing coverage or not getting back on the rush, it’s that the defencemen are getting caught out of position and giving up high-danger scoring chances.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils’ Takeaways From 6-3 Loss to the Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils’ first winning streak of the season has come to an end as they fell to the Washington Capitals Monday night by a final score of 6-3. For the third consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff’s team scored the opening goal, but things unraveled in the second period as the Devils gave up four unanswered goals including a shorthanded and power play goal.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Seeing Early Rewards of Burakovsky & Bjorkstrand Additions
Seven games into the regular season, the Seattle Kraken are already seeing the benefit of adding two impact wingers. In adding both Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the offseason, they have addressed a major concern from 2021-22. On and off the scoresheet, both wingers have been making a major...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Immaturity on Display Early in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets are roughly a 10th of the way through the 2022-23 season, so it’s time to have a quick look at how things are going. If I were to describe it in a phrase, the words “not great” would probably suffice. However, there are a few things that we could dig into to break down exactly why things are “not great.”
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/26/22
The New York Rangers (3-2-2) inconsistent play continues during the first month of the season as they lost another contest at home versus the Colorado Avalanche – a 3-2 loss in a shootout on Oct. 25. Their former backup goalie, Alexandar Georgiev was the star as he saved 44 of the 46 shots he faced in his return to Madison Square Garden. Igor Shesterkin performed better in the shootout loss in comparison to his previous two starts based on his save percentages (SV%) – he had a .818 SV% on Oct. 17 versus the Anaheim Ducks, a .889 SV% on Oct. 20 against the San Jose Sharks, and a .955 SV% in the contest versus the Avalanche.
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down the Red Wings’ Red Hot Power Play
Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff have implemented several new strategies since joining the Detroit Red Wings. One of which is their approach to the power play. After only converting on 16.3 percent of their chances last season, Detroit’s new-and-improved power play has scored at a 23.8 percent clip through five games.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
The Hockey Writers
Beer League Chronicle: In Search of a Goal, the Finale
In previous editions of this column, I introduced readers to my brief career as a beer league hockey player. To catch you up in three short paragraphs:. I’m entering my fourth season of adult league hockey in suburban Denver. I’m the captain of a team called Blucifer’s Devils (the B’Devils for short) in my local rink’s D3 league, which is the lowest level of play they offer. In the more than 60 games I’ve played with the B’Devils to this point, I have not scored a single goal. None. Nada. Nothing.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames’ Early Season Trade Targets From the Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks may have a chip on their shoulder after a strong start, but looking at their roster, few expect this early-season production to continue. How long can an underwhelming and banged-up lineup keep winning? Not for long, especially as other teams find their footing. The Calgary Flames are...
