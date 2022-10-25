NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?

The Washington Commanders are winners of two straight games, but does that reflect in this week's power rankings?

The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East.

Compared to their division rivals, the Commanders have had a bad season so far, though the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are all overachieving.

Given the fact that Washington is well behind every other team in the division, the team still ranks 30th in this week's Sports Illustrated power rankings .

"The Commanders, who sit at 3-4, are just good enough to keep them on the radar, even though the quality of win is an absolute slog," SI writes. "They have the talent to compete situationally with some quality opponents, as we saw on Sunday. They may not be going anywhere."

The only teams behind the Commanders are the 1-4-1 Houston Texans and the 2-5 Carolina Panthers. In fact, seven teams with a record worse than the Commanders hold a higher spot on the power rankings. Obviously, power rankings aren't always a reflection of the standings, but Washington should get some credit for winning these past two weeks, even if they were "slogs."

In a season where wins are hard to come by for every team, respect should be given for when victories are earned. And the Commanders have earned their wins.

Washington continues its pursuit for wins and respect on Sunday against Indianapolis . Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

