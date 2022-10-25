Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Write-in challenger stirs up Republican politics in Otter Tail County
The conflict in the Otter Tail County Republican Party isn't new. It's been brewing the past few election cycles, but one party official says the dispute is coming to a head this year. Minnesota Senate District 9 includes Otter Tail, Wilkin, Traverse, Grant and part of Douglas counties in western...
lakesarearadio.net
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Social Security Scam
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
740thefan.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
