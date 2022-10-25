DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.

