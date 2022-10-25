Dog tumbles 15 feet to ridge near Niagara Falls — then owner gets stuck during rescue

A man and his dog were rescued Sunday, Oct. 23, from a gorge about a mile upstream from Niagara Falls, according to officials.

The man had been walking the dog in the morning when the animal slipped and dropped about 15 feet into the gorge along the Niagara River, according to a press release from the Niagara Falls Firefighters.

The man then ventured down to the embankment to save the dog, but was unable to climb out of the gorge, according to the release.

When firefighters arrived, they used a series of ropes anchored to a truck to lower a firefighter down to the pair.

The firefighter then placed both the man and the dog in harnesses and “hauled [them] out of harm’s way,” according to the release. The rescue took about an hour and neither the man or his dog were injured.

When reached by McClatchy News, a spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Firefighters was unavailable to comment.

Over the years, a series of accidents and rescues have occurred on the Niagara River north of the falls, the largest waterfall in the country by volume.

In 2021, a helicopter attempted to rescue a woman inside a car floating in the water about 50 yards from the falls , according to The Buffalo News.

