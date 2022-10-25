Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Parsons Chamber Hosting Veterans Day Parade
The Parsons Chamber of Commerce is honoring all who served with a Veterans Day Parade. The Parsons Chamber is hosting the event in downtown Parsons at 9 am on Friday, November 11th. If you would like to be a part of the parade you must submit a completed registration form...
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
kggfradio.com
Stack at Power Plant to be Painted
The large smokestack at the Coffeyville Municipal Light and Power Plant will eventually get a new coat of paint. The Coffeyville City Commission gave approval for an internal and external drone inspection to take a look at the condition of the stack and recommend any repairs if needed. Electric Generation Superintendent Tony Lawson explains the process.
kggfradio.com
CCC Announces Coffman Family Healthcare Scholarship
The Coffeyville Community College Foundation announces a new healthcare scholarship. The scholarship is being endowed by the Monte and Amber Coffman family. This annual scholarship will be presented to an incoming freshman pursuing a career in healthcare. Priority will be given to Field Kindley High School graduates with a 3.0 GPA.
kggfradio.com
NOAA Honors Longton Man With Award
A Longton man is to receive an award from the National Weather Service out of Wichita. Longtime Longton resident Leo Noland has been recognized by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration for 40 years of service with the Cooperative Observer Program and will be presented with an award on November 2nd in Longton. Observers like Noland are invaluable to NOAA as they enable them to forecast and process warnings and help show a bigger picture of how we are affected by the weather. According to NOAA, there are over 11,000 volunteer observers across the globe that help make NOAA one the of most accurate weather predictors in the world.
kggfradio.com
Fredonia Business Wins Governor's Award of Excellence
A local businessman is the winner of the 2022 Governor's Award of Excellence in the Under 30 Entrepreneur and Businessperson category. Akul A Patel with A-1 Computers in Fredonia saw a need for a computer repair business and started very small. A-1 Computers and Patel were recognized by the Governor...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
kggfradio.com
Becky Sue Gordon (Casurole)
Becky Sue Gordon (Casurole) age 77 of Coffeyville passed away on October 18, 2022 at the Journey Home in Dewey, Oklahoma with those she loved at her side till the end. Becky was born January 5, 1945 in Coffeyville to Meredith and Virginia (Crawford) Hurst. She attended local schools graduating from Field Kindley High School in 1963. After graduation she was united in marriage to Roger Casurole and they made their home in Arlington, VA. where she began working at The Pentagon for the Department of the Army. Moving to Filbert, Pennsylvania in 1966 where they were blessed with two sons, Preston and Jason. She returned home to Coffeyville in 1973 where she became a lifetime caregiver for her son Jason Paul "Jake",.afflicted at birth with Cerebral Palsy.
kggfradio.com
New KDOT Grants Issued in Wilson County
The Wilson County commission board announced the issuing of two additional KDOT grants. The decision was shared at the weekly Wilson County commission meeting on Wednesday. Following a brief synopsis by county coordinator Kris Marple, grants were issued to both Ford county, as well as Coordinated Transit District #10. The grants were ruled in favor by county commissioners Jerry Scott, Andrew Miller, and Casey Lair.
kggfradio.com
Black Powder Squirrel Hunt Competition In Peru
A black powder squirrel hunt hosted by 3 River Muzzleloaders will pit teams of 3 hunters against the wiley, bushy-tailed rodents. Sign in before 8 am on Saturday, November 5 at E Peru Ave. in Peru, Kansas. There is a $25 buy-in per team with 50% payback for the 1st...
kggfradio.com
New Ice Cream Parlor Opens Today
A new ice cream parlor opens today in Coffeyville. Hersh's Ice Cream at 123 west 9th opens at 11:30 a.m. this morning after a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Candi Westbrook says she's always excited when a new business opens in town.
Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Adair Public Schools says security staff member left gun in school bathroom
ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools (APS) said a gun was left unattended in a school bathroom by a member of security staff on Monday. A letter from APS Superintendent Mark Lippe obtained by FOX23 says all students and staff are safe after the weapon was found by a school custodian in a bathroom at Adair High School.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Man holding canoe thrown from pickup bed onto Kan. highway
LABETTE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Landon S. Myers, 42, Youngsville, Louisiana, was eastbound on U.S. 400 nine miles west of Parsons. Max Myers, 32, Youngsville, Louisiana, was...
News On 6
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use
The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
