Guillermo del Toro’s chilling new horror series is finally on Netflix
Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which hit the streamer on Tuesday, is in many respects a throwback to fantasy anthology series both past and present — from Outer Limits to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. “Hundreds of years ago,” del Toro explained...
You have less than a week to claim five free months of HBO Max
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
New Netflix Halloween Movie Dominating the Charts Week of Its Release
Spooky season is in full swing, so it comes as little surprise that a new Halloween movie is dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 14, and bringing a bit of spooky magic to the mix, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is enjoying plenty of success, so much so that it has climbed to the top of the Top 10.
Netflix’s new series from Dark creators sets a deadly riddle on a ghost ship
Netflix is bringing mystery to the high seas with the latest series from the creators of Dark, 1899. The streamer released a new trailer for the series on Monday, which gave us our best description yet of its plot — or at least its mystery. The series’ new trailer...
Netflix removing titles and features as part of new plan
Netflix with ads is a reality that’s set to be upon us very soon thanks to the new Basic with ads subscription tier. The release date varies slightly depending on where you live - Canada and Mexico will be getting it first on 1 November, followed by the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Japan and Korea on 3 November, before it finally reaches Spain on 10 November.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
How to use picture-in-picture mode on iPhone or iPad
You can continue your FaceTime call while checking Facebook. Modern smartphones and tablets now increasingly have the ability to help you multitask. One of the multitasking features is called Picture-in-Picture. This is where you can start a video app, go back to the Home Screen, and have that video continue while you do something else on that device. Most of the big-name apps have PiP compatibility (except YouTube). So how do you enable the feature and use it? Here’s how to use Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad.
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature
Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
