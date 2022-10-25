ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Guillermo del Toro’s chilling new horror series is finally on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which hit the streamer on Tuesday, is in many respects a throwback to fantasy anthology series both past and present — from Outer Limits to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. “Hundreds of years ago,” del Toro explained...
Popculture

New Netflix Halloween Movie Dominating the Charts Week of Its Release

Spooky season is in full swing, so it comes as little surprise that a new Halloween movie is dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 14, and bringing a bit of spooky magic to the mix, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is enjoying plenty of success, so much so that it has climbed to the top of the Top 10.
GAMINGbible

Netflix removing titles and features as part of new plan

Netflix with ads is a reality that’s set to be upon us very soon thanks to the new Basic with ads subscription tier. The release date varies slightly depending on where you live - Canada and Mexico will be getting it first on 1 November, followed by the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Japan and Korea on 3 November, before it finally reaches Spain on 10 November.
Indy100

Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Phone Arena

Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
Android Authority

How to use picture-in-picture mode on iPhone or iPad

You can continue your FaceTime call while checking Facebook. Modern smartphones and tablets now increasingly have the ability to help you multitask. One of the multitasking features is called Picture-in-Picture. This is where you can start a video app, go back to the Home Screen, and have that video continue while you do something else on that device. Most of the big-name apps have PiP compatibility (except YouTube). So how do you enable the feature and use it? Here’s how to use Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature

Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
Decider.com

Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations

With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?

