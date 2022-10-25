Despite slump from 2021, Louisiana Lottery contributed $191.2M to state treasury in 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
If no one wins $825 million Powerball Saturday, jackpot could hit $1 billion
The Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 29 is up to $825 million - the second largest in Powerball history. If no one wins, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing is expected to hit an estimated $1 billion. Powerball said “strong ticket sales across the country” have pushed...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $625 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play:...
These are the biggest lottery jackpots in history as Powerball drawing heads to record number
The jackpot for the next Powerball lottery drawing — set for Wednesday night — keeps on soaring, and it is now heading into record territory, estimated at $700 million. If any lottery players get lucky enough to pick all six numbers correctly, it will rank as the fifth biggest Powerball jackpot in the history of that multi-state game and the eighth biggest jackpot for any lottery game in U.S. history, according to records from Mega Millions and Powerball lottery officials.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
CBS News
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — is up for grabs tonight
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stood at an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers...
Tonight's drawing is second biggest jackpot in history
Strong ticket sales across the country have pushed the Powerball jackpot even higher ahead of tonight's drawing. Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate on Friday from $800 million to $825 million — or $410.2 million cash. If a player wins tonight's jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. ...
Top 10 lottery jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions: Who won and where winning tickets were sold
As the Oct. 24, 2022, Powerball jackpot climbs to $625 million, we look back at notable lottery jackpot records (including Mega Millions) in the U.S.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Powerball rolls again: Saturday’s estimated $800M jackpot second largest in game’s history
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make it 36 consecutive drawings with no jackpot winner. That means the Powerball pool for Saturday is an estimated $800 million, the second largest jackpot in the game’s history. No ticket in Wednesday’s drawing matched all six numbers — 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the Powerball 24 — according to […]
Comments / 0