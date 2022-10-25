Read full article on original website
Katherine Pound
3d ago
Great we get more luxury apartments that 99% of our population won’t be able to afford. South Carolina used to be a nice place to live. Now you can barely afford to eat, have a home, basic necessities, etc.
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Nightmare in Elmwood 5K brings new tradition to historic neighborhood
Runners and walkers gathered together Saturday morning for a spooktacular time. Many attendees of Nightmare in Elmwood 5K wore their best costumes to complete the race through the Elmwood neighborhood in downtown Columbia. The race was managed by GRIT Endurance, LLC and benefits the Historic Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association, a...
Tried and True: Long-Standing Businesses in Columbia SC
It’s no secret that Columbia, SC is a city on the rise, and tourists from all over are traveling to see what the hype is all about. New restaurants and breweries, hotel properties and more are consistently popping up all over town, but that’s not all that entices visitors to book a trip to the Heart of SC. In addition to checking out what’s new and noteworthy, travelers are choosing Columbia to experience the city’s institutions – businesses that have stood the test of time and stolen the hearts (and loyalty) of locals and visitors alike. So let’s get back to our roots and celebrate these establishments that helped pave the way for the Columbia you see today.
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
Popular children's store expanding to Forest Acres location
Popular Columbia children’s store Duck Duck Goose is the latest new retailer coming to Forest Acres. Duck Duck Goose, owned by Sarah Monteith Rama, started as an online retailer and opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 2800 Devine St. in 2018. Now the store is expanding to a second...
A park opens in Calhoun County and many excited for a place for kids to play
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County. Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church. “Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it...
Arts & Draughts returns to Columbia Museum of Art in November
Arts & Draughts is returning to the Columbia Museum of Art from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Held twice a year in the fall and spring, the event gives attendees a chance to enjoy live music, food, and art while exploring the museum. “Arts & Draughts is...
Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building. There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage. The cause of the...
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
Capital Project Sales Tax on early voting ballots, residents and business owners react
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In Lexington County a one percent sales tax hike or penny tax is on the ballot for voters and it will be used to fund a list of road improvement projects in the county. The top priority on the list of projects and the most...
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
Temporary housing cabins for the homeless set to open in November
Construction for Columbia’s new rapid shelters are on track to open at the beginning of November, according to city officials. Rapid Shelter Columbia is a project that first launched in September and has taken less than 70 days to complete. The new concept is the first transitional housing project...
Traffic again on I-26 after large crash near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer in the westbound lane of I-26 has cleared up after slowing traffic for hours Friday. According to SCDOT, the incident occurred around 9:30 Friday morning near mile marker 91. What led up to the crash has not been released but one traffic camera showed a semi with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Other cameras showed backups and slowdowns of at least seven to eight miles.
City of Newberry hosts park dedication
NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting of the newly renamed U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park on October 28 at 3 p.m. Formerly known as Wise Street Park, it is located at 2420 Holloway Street in Newberry. “We are dedicating this park...
Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
Local attraction Deceased Farm provides frightening Halloween experience with haunted houses
Along Deceased Farm's haunted trail, actors in costume and makeup jump out to scare those visiting the farm's terrifyingly themed haunted houses scattered across the farm's property. Deceased Farm, a part of Clinton Sease Farm, in Lexington features several attractions, including several buildings each with its own creepy themes and...
