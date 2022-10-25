Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
10th Year for Fright Hike at Ft. Defiance State Park
(Estherville)—The 10th Annual Fright Hike at Fort Defiance State Park will take place this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lexie Ruter with the Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce says the evening will begin with a less scary version of the Fright Hike at 6 p.m. Ruter says the...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Hancock County grain dealer is going bankrupt
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa grain dealer is going out of business. The Kanawha-based Global Processing, Inc. has notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. State officials say anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer and/or...
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Council Approves Street Enhancements
(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake City Council Tuesday evening authorized city staff to proceed with some safety enhancements at the intersection of 36th Street and Hill Avenue on the city's south side. City Attorney/Administrator Gregg Owens says it will address some safety concerns in that heavily residential area. The work will...
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
kicdam.com
Northwest Iowa Volleyball Regional Final Matchups
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – Here is what we have for Northwest Iowa Regional Volleyball Championships the next couple of days. All 1A and 2A matchups are on Wednesday. In Class 1A Region 1 Gehlen Catholic of LeMars will play Riverside at Denison-Schleswig High School. In Class 1A...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
kilrradio.com
Restoration Work Completed on Rocket Slide at Spencer Park
(Spencer)--Restoration work on the iconic rocket slide at Spencer’s East Leach Park is now complete. Officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department say a ribbon cutting is set for 10:00 am this coming Friday, October 28th. The slide, which had been deteriorating for a number of years,...
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
Jackson County Pilot
JCC launches investigation as video circulates
The Jackson County Central School District is investigating an alleged classroom incident involving a student apparently locked in a closet. The investigation comes on the heels of a video of the alleged incident being circulated on social media this week. In a statement issued Tuesday, Barry Schmidt, superintendent of schools...
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
algonaradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
–Time is running out for area residents who may have been harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home to file a claim with the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, letters have been sent through the postal service to the known customers of Joyce Funeral Home, but they want to make sure anyone impacted knows how to file a claim.
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
kicdam.com
Jason “Jay” Adams, 52, of Spencer
Funeral services for 52-year-old Jason “Jay” Adams of Spencer will be Friday, October 28th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
kilrradio.com
Linn Grove Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Clay County
(Gillet Grove)--A Linn Grove woman was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:45 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Cruz driven by 58-year-old Barbara Carroll failed to manage the left-hand curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue, west of Gillet Grove. Carroll’s vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole head-on, causing the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, causing the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
