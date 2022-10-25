Read full article on original website
Related
mdislander.com
Swan’s Island lands $225K for wharf rebuild
SWAN’S ISLAND — The town has received a $225,000 grant from the Land for Maine’s Future program to replace a dilapidated fishermen’s wharf in the village of Minturn on the eastern side of the island. The amount of the grant must be matched by the town,...
mdislander.com
Historian to give MDI place name presentation
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Historian Henry A. Raup will give the inside scoop on how local haunts got their names in a program called “Place Names of Mount Desert Island and the Cranberry Islands” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Raup will...
mdislander.com
Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes new board members
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dean Lunt and Jaime Weir as new members of its board of directors. Lunt is an eighth-generation islander who grew up in Frenchboro on Long Island, which has been visited regularly by the Mission’s Sunbeam over the past century. Lunt attended Frenchboro’s one-room schoolhouse and remembers how the Mission made school trips to Boston as well as other expeditions possible. Lunt, who now lives in Yarmouth, founded Islandport Press in 2000. A former journalist, Lunt is the author of two books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Speakin’ Maine.”
mdislander.com
Town questions $884K Versant bill
MOUNT DESERT — Versant Power may have overcharged the town as much as $396,440 for work associated with the Northeast Harbor Main Street improvement project, according to Public Works Director Tony Smith. In January 2019, the town received from Emera Maine, Versant’s predecessor, a $488,377 estimate of “remaining construction...
mdislander.com
Donations for ice rink will be tax deductible
MOUNT DESERT — The town’s nonprofit Community Development Corporation (CDC) has agreed to accept tax deductible donations for construction of a seasonal skating rink on top of the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina and to open a checking account specifically to hold those funds. A small...
mdislander.com
Free home-test kits available to test well water for arsenic
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Health Officer Mike Gurtler is leading a new effort to test all the town’s residential wells for arsenic. Free home-test kits will be available at the municipal building. “Arsenic occurs in many Maine wells,” Gurtler says. “It’s an under-reported threat that can cause...
mdislander.com
Board postpones Pointy Head Campground finding of fact
TREMONT — The Planning Board voted to table the finding of fact for the Pointy Head Campground after nearly three hours of discussion on Oct. 11. The remainder of the discussion will now take place on Nov. 15. At the last finding of fact for Pointy Head back in...
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor hears from residents to inform comp plan
BAR HARBOR — What should the future of Bar Harbor look like? That was the central question underpinning two community forums held by the town’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force (CPTF) on Oct. 25 and 26. The town’s current comprehensive plan outlines community goals and development dates back to...
mdislander.com
Schoodic Institute appoints climate change adaptation scientist
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park has named Dr. Chris Nadeau as climate change adaptation scientist. Nadeau will build on the institute’s work evaluating how management agencies like the National Park Service can adapt their management practices to the changing climate. Nadeau will...
mdislander.com
Board approves portable classroom site plan
TREMONT — The Tremont Planning Board approved a site plan for the Tremont Consolidated School to set up a portable classroom on the school campus. Principal Jandrea True told the board the auxiliary structure would help alleviate space issues in the existing school building. “We are out of space...
mdislander.com
Town may lift winter parking ban
BAR HARBOR — The town may soon revise its overnight winter parking ban, allowing residents and visitors to park on the streets year-round. During a Town Council meeting on Oct. 18, Police Chief James Willis proposed an amendment to allow for free overnight parking permits during the winter months. In the event of snow removal, the town’s IPS parking system will email permit holders of the specified times and locations where parking will not be allowed.
mdislander.com
Island Briefs: Capital campaign donation, community BBQ, Sugar & Spice drive
MACHIAS — Machias Savings Bank recently made a $25,000 donation to phase 3 of Jesup Memorial Library’s capital campaign, which will fund the Bar Harbor library’s building expansion. The new wing will be a welcoming space in the heart of the community, equipped with an elevator for...
mdislander.com
Wicked fun with ‘Matt & Ben’
BANGOR — Help has arrived for those who have had trouble sleeping at night and whose daylight hours have been plagued by endless head scratching over this question: How on earth did a pair of Gen X college dropout yahoos from Southie like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck come up with the near perfect screenplay for the Oscar-winning movie “Good Will Hunting” their first time out of the gate?
mdislander.com
Lamoine troupe to perform “Murdered to Death”
LAMOINE — “Murdered to Death,” British playwright Peter Gordon’s satirical take on the 1930s-style of mysteries penned by Dame Agatha Christie, will be performed by Lamoine Community Arts at the Lamoine Grange Hall. Directed by Daniel Clement, “Murdered to Death” is a hilarious spoof of the...
Comments / 0