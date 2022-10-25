Read full article on original website
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses
In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in many states. Joe Biden, who prides himself on being a president of the "middle class," far from the Washington bubble, has nevertheless given the impression since the beginning of the campaign that he does not relish straying into hostile electoral territory.
Kuster, Burns debate Covid funds, drug treatment, abortion
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Robert Burns frequently took jabs and interrupted one another over COVID funding, drug addiction treatment, and abortion rights during their first debate Friday for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District seat. When asked if he would have voted...
Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes
HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
AP News Summary at 11:36 p.m. EDT
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.
