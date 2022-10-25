Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
nbc24.com
Experience live music and support teen athletics at Angel's Night Out
The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation has one of its most exciting events coming up Sunday at the Stranahan Theater. Named after late coach Delroy Chance, the nonprofit aims to secure athletic equipment and training support as well as academic reinforcement for teenagers in northwest Ohio. The second annual Angel's...
nbc24.com
Art Tatum Zone, Urban Wholistics directors to talk leadership
Next week, Toledo residents will have an opportunity to meet two grassroots entrepreneurs and learn what it takes to be a leader like them. Christine Sweeney, executive director of the Art Tatum Zone, and Sonia Flunder-McNair, CEO and founder of Urban Wholistics, will join an audience on Nov. 3 to speak about how their methods of operation demonstrate quality leadership.
nbc24.com
Gail Christofferson energizes local spirit with glass mosaics
There's a community-assisted glass mosaic coming to the Franklin Park Mall, but there's far more where that came from. Gail Christofferson, the artist behind "Butterflies of Northwest Ohio," puts together mosaics unlike those from anyone else and brings her creativity back to the community with large-scale projects. See Christofferson's full...
nbc24.com
Local radio duo back in action with Party 103.3
A brand-new Toledo area radio station has all your favorite hits that you may not be hearing anywhere else. Party 103.3 is heavy on lifestyle talk and music hits while being light on commercials. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus, known for their former morning show presence on WVKS, bring a...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
13abc.com
Survivor of domestic violence shares her story
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jenna Lee is a survivor of domestic abuse. “Yeah, I just kept going back. I didn’t think it would get this bad until it got this bad,” says Lee. “I realized no matter how comfortable I was with him or, you know, how much I thought he loved me, he just kept on getting more and more abusive.”
nbc24.com
Families, leaders highlight lead poisoning prevention in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Betty Cantley knew something was wrong when her newborn son Jason wasn't developing the way he should be. "His milestones were not being reached," she said. "Also, he was not eating like he was when he was first born, his eyes were turning gray, he weighed 15 pounds in the first year."
nbc24.com
Family Resource Center works to grow mental health access in northwest Ohio
FINDLAY, Ohio — If you need mental health services but find yourself unable to pay, you might have to put treatment on the back burner. "When it comes to their ability to pay, some people are not qualified for the funding sources that are out there," said John Bindas, the CEO of the Family Resource Center.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
nbc24.com
Imagination Station, Toledo Lucas County Public Library request votes for tax levy renewal
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Imagination Station will be on the election day ballot Nov. 8 to ask for the public to continue supporting them financially in the form of tax levies. Imagination Station seeks its tax levy renewal with a vote on Issue...
nbc24.com
Local group outlines plan to curb gun violence in Toledo
Toledo , Ohio - Members of the Coalition For Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods outlined their grassroots plan Monday at Epworth United Methodist Church on Central Avenue Monday morning, hoping they have the solution to decrease the number of gun violence in Toledo. Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner, was joined by religious...
13abc.com
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
'This isn't the first time that he's abused me, but this is the worst': Local mother shares story days after domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Update: Montrice Hughes was arrested the morning of Oct. 26 and is being held on a $75,000 bond with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 2. A protection order has been issued. More than 10 million people are abused by their partners every year, according to...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
sent-trib.com
Man banned from haunted house at BG mall
A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
