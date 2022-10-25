Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
959theriver.com
Rialto Show Canceled Tonight: Tommy James and the Shondells
Due to a COVID infection in the band, the Tommy James and the Shondells show for Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Rialto in Joliet has been rescheduled to Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show. If you are unable to...
CHICAGO READER
What the Hideout means to me now
Last Wednesday, multidisciplinary artist Mykele Deville went public in a detailed Instagram post about his traumatic experiences at the Hideout, where he worked as programming director from summer 2021 till March 2022. The next day, the Hideout issued an apologetic response. I find the venue’s response inadequate, but I encourage you to read both posts. I’ve developed some insight on the matter myself, though I’ve had no good way to share it—from April till August, when Deville decided that he’d rather not tell his story through the media, I attempted to report on his work for (and firing from) the Hideout.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Illinois For Kids & Adults
I am a LEGO nerd. Give me a LEGO set to put together and I am one happy camper. So. if you're like me and love bricks then you are going to love this massic brick fest coming to Illinois. Brick Fest Live will be making a stop at Tinley...
wgnradio.com
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
You can ice skate inside Wrigley Field this holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab your ice skates and head to Wrigley Field. Gallagher Way's Winter Wonderland is extending inside the ballpark with new interactive experiences, including an ice rink on the field. The holiday attractions open on November 18. You can buy tickets here. Along with the 12,000-square-foot ice rink, there's also carnival games, ice bumper cars, and a Wintertube ice slide. You can also walk around the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket.
CBS 2 Vault: Some Chicago area hauntings, as seen in the 1980s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is days away, and we reached back into the CBS 2 Vault for some reports on Chicago area hauntings back in the 1980s.First, you probably know Rick Kogan these days for his work in print and radio – but back in the late 1980s, he was a feature reporter for CBS 2, and he was on the ghost beat around Halloween in 1988. He joined the late Chicago ghost hunter Richard Crowe for a visit to the old and purportedly haunted Red Lion Pub.The Red Lion Pub as a business was not that old at the...
travelnoire.com
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over
The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
947wls.com
Everybody Hates Ye! Mural painted over and the Weiner Circle roasts Kanye West
Kanye West is getting some strong messaging from his hometown. In response to his anti-Semitic comments and views on George Floyd, a mural dedicated to West in West Loop has been painted over to remove the face of the rapper…. This was done by the artist, Jason M. Peterson, himself.
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Naperville
WGN Radio is showcasing the west suburban city of Naperville this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries in town in the the Your Hometown: Naperville video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in October.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-based website allows you to rent out spaces by the hour
CHICAGO - Looking for ways to make extra cash with what you already own? It’s now possible with a new Chicago-based website. It’s like the Airbnb of spaces, allowing you to rent out your pool, basement or patio by the hour. Yanira Doyle has used the website, NockNock,...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to airport hot dogs and really big donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews AV Anthony’s. Located at 4720 W. 63rd St. in Chicago, they are known for serving hot dogs, sea food, and shish kabobs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Huck Finn Restaurant, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Alaska donuts, biscuits and gravy, and hot sandwiches.
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
Tavern on Rush closes in Gold Coast, holding its last dinner service after 25 years
After a quarter of a century it's last call at Tavern on Rush.
