(Emmetsburg)--The Construction Technology program at Iowa Lakes Community College has been selected as the winner of the One in a Million Tool Giveaway. The tool giveaway was held by Kyle Stumpenhorst, Owner of Rural Renovators Buildings in Franklin Grove, Illinois, via a contest held on his YouTube channel. The prize package consists of tools valued at more than $13,000. Stumpenhorst promised his YouTube viewers that if he crossed over one million followers, he would do a "One in a Million Tool Giveaway and hand deliver an epic pile of tools." Iowa Lakes Construction Technology Program Coordinator Corey Menning says those interested needed to submit a video by June 1st.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO