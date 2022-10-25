Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Hearing Held on Motion Seeking New Trial for Allison Decker
(Spirit Lake)--One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday seeking a new trial. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder in May following a bench trial. Decker’s attorney filed a motion in September saying his client should get a new trial because the prosecution did not prove Decker is the one who killed Angel Bastman in her home nor that she had ever considered doing so.
kilrradio.com
Jury Selected, Opening Arguments Heard in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)—The murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt got underway Tuesday in Emmet County District Court. The 19-year-old Van Der Wilt is charged with first degree murder in the death of David McDowell last October. Jury selection took up most of the day and by mid-afternoon, a jury of...
kilrradio.com
Royal Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Near Sutherland
(Sutherland)--A Royal man was arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges after a pursuit near Sutherland. Sutherland Police say at around 9 p.m., they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Sameul Sievert for faulty taillights. Police say Sievert initially pulled over and stopped for the officer, then took off...
kilrradio.com
Harris Man Cited for Yelling at Neighbor
(Harris)--A Harris man was cited Sunday on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of 63-year-old Milton Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kilrradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Joyce Funeral Home
(Des Moines)--The Iowa Insurance Division is reminding customers that may have been harmed by Andrew Joyce or Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg to complete the claims process. The claims process began in September and all claims must be submitted on or before Monday, November 7th, 2022. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug...
kilrradio.com
10th Year for Fright Hike at Ft. Defiance State Park
(Estherville)—The 10th Annual Fright Hike at Fort Defiance State Park will take place this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lexie Ruter with the Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce says the evening will begin with a less scary version of the Fright Hike at 6 p.m. Ruter says the...
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Council Approves Street Enhancements
(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake City Council Tuesday evening authorized city staff to proceed with some safety enhancements at the intersection of 36th Street and Hill Avenue on the city's south side. City Attorney/Administrator Gregg Owens says it will address some safety concerns in that heavily residential area. The work will...
kilrradio.com
Restoration Work Completed on Rocket Slide at Spencer Park
(Spencer)--Restoration work on the iconic rocket slide at Spencer’s East Leach Park is now complete. Officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department say a ribbon cutting is set for 10:00 am this coming Friday, October 28th. The slide, which had been deteriorating for a number of years,...
kilrradio.com
ILCC Construction Technology Program Wins One in a Million Tool Giveaway
(Emmetsburg)--The Construction Technology program at Iowa Lakes Community College has been selected as the winner of the One in a Million Tool Giveaway. The tool giveaway was held by Kyle Stumpenhorst, Owner of Rural Renovators Buildings in Franklin Grove, Illinois, via a contest held on his YouTube channel. The prize package consists of tools valued at more than $13,000. Stumpenhorst promised his YouTube viewers that if he crossed over one million followers, he would do a "One in a Million Tool Giveaway and hand deliver an epic pile of tools." Iowa Lakes Construction Technology Program Coordinator Corey Menning says those interested needed to submit a video by June 1st.
