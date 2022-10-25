Read full article on original website
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Ellsworth American
LePage’s short memory
Paul LePage viciously attacked Governor Mills when she pointed out in their Portland debate that the sales tax was increased from 5 percent to 5.5 percent during LePage’s administration. LePage called her a “Pinocchio,” erroneously bragging the sales tax was 5.5 percent when he took office. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
WCAX
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
mdislander.com
Swan’s Island lands $225K for wharf rebuild
SWAN’S ISLAND — The town has received a $225,000 grant from the Land for Maine’s Future program to replace a dilapidated fishermen’s wharf in the village of Minturn on the eastern side of the island. The amount of the grant must be matched by the town,...
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
mdislander.com
Town questions $884K Versant bill
MOUNT DESERT — Versant Power may have overcharged the town as much as $396,440 for work associated with the Northeast Harbor Main Street improvement project, according to Public Works Director Tony Smith. In January 2019, the town received from Emera Maine, Versant’s predecessor, a $488,377 estimate of “remaining construction...
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
mdislander.com
Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes new board members
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dean Lunt and Jaime Weir as new members of its board of directors. Lunt is an eighth-generation islander who grew up in Frenchboro on Long Island, which has been visited regularly by the Mission’s Sunbeam over the past century. Lunt attended Frenchboro’s one-room schoolhouse and remembers how the Mission made school trips to Boston as well as other expeditions possible. Lunt, who now lives in Yarmouth, founded Islandport Press in 2000. A former journalist, Lunt is the author of two books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Speakin’ Maine.”
country1025.com
And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….
Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
Deerfield Valley News
Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
mdislander.com
Donations for ice rink will be tax deductible
MOUNT DESERT — The town’s nonprofit Community Development Corporation (CDC) has agreed to accept tax deductible donations for construction of a seasonal skating rink on top of the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina and to open a checking account specifically to hold those funds. A small...
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
mdislander.com
Free home-test kits available to test well water for arsenic
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Health Officer Mike Gurtler is leading a new effort to test all the town’s residential wells for arsenic. Free home-test kits will be available at the municipal building. “Arsenic occurs in many Maine wells,” Gurtler says. “It’s an under-reported threat that can cause...
Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
