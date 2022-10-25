Read full article on original website
Related
'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall': Biden pledges the cost of fuel is going to fall further as he announces crackdown on 'junk fees' as inflation concerns look poised to tank Democrats in midterms
President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that the cost of gas would continue to go down as he announced the federal government was taking on 'junk fees' as another way to reduce prices for Americans struggling with inflation. 'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall,' Biden said. 'The...
rigzone.com
Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier
Norway is now comfortably Europe's number one gas supplier with more than 25 percent of market share. — Norway’s position as Europe’s number one oil and gas producer has grown in prominence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s what a new BofA Global Research report noted,...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: History Reveals How Ridiculous Climate Change Hysteria Is
For several decades, we’ve been harangued by left-wing harbingers of doom, screeching at 140 decibels that global warming — i.e., the gradual heating of Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere — is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. They lecture us about the long-term rise of the planet’s temperature, caused by our shameful carbon footprints, which we selfishly use to drive our cars, air-condition our homes, and generally enjoy comfortable lives. “How dare you?” They want us to believe that the planet Earth, one of millions of planets in millions of galaxies, spinning around the Sun at a thousand miles an hour, is going to be destroyed if those darned cows don’t stop their terrible habit of emitting malodorous flatulence while enjoying a vegan diet.
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
Tree Hugger
What Are Portable Heat Pumps?
A portable heat pump can both heat and cool a room, so you can replace an air conditioner and a space heater with a single unit. Portable heat pumps—sometimes marketed as "portable air conditioners"—need minimal installation and can be moved from room to room. They’re perfect for year-round use in a tiny house, a summer cabin, a studio apartment, or a single room.
Comments / 1