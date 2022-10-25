ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicker 102.5

4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5

The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November

It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men

The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
Kicker 102.5

‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana

"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open

It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities

As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

See The Disney Movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ Free Thursday In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Disney classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Man Arrested on Alleged Criminal Acts in Neighborhood

The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call at approximately 1:58 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, to the 600 block of East 43rd Street for a disturbance call. According to a press release, when officers arrived, they spoke with a sixty-eight-year-old female who provided a description of the suspect who broke into her home while she was asleep and began assaulting her. The victim said she fought off her attacker and reached for her cell phone to call 911 for help. However, the victim said the suspect took her phone from her, which prevented her from calling 911. The suspect then rummaged through her house briefly and fled the area. The victim was able to call 911 from another phone and requested police assistance.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17

Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Retired Ashdown Band Director to Lead Homecoming Parade

Retired Ashdown Band Director, Mark Pounds will lead the 2022 Ashdown High School Homecoming Parade as Grand Marshall on Friday, October 21. The annual Homecoming Court presentation and pep rally will begin at noon in Dick Hays Stadium, the parade will immediately follow. It will begin at the high school, head south on Locust Street, turn left on Hagan Drive, left on Ellen, left on Locke Street, and arrive back at AHS. The parade will include the homecoming court, football teams, class floats, Purple Pride Marching Band, and alumni who graduated in years ending in “2” will each have floats.
ASHDOWN, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
