ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Mississippi man who fled state in stolen police vehicle arrested in Crowley

An escaped Mississippi inmate who stole an unmarked police vehicle was arrested in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Deputies learned that Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that he used in his escape, and was believed to be in the Crowley area, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
CROWLEY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy