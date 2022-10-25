Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi man who fled state in stolen police vehicle arrested in Crowley
An escaped Mississippi inmate who stole an unmarked police vehicle was arrested in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Deputies learned that Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that he used in his escape, and was believed to be in the Crowley area, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
School bus overturns in Port Hudson; 4 transported with minor injuries, Baton Rouge EMS says
A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said. It was the second bus to overturn in a crash this week in the Baton Rouge area. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were sent to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Road just...
Lafayette man turns himself in after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on West Congress, police say
A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday...
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
motorcyclist plea to drivers and motorcyclist to learn how to share the roads
Lafayette, La (KADN)- "Everybody needs to be watching out for everybody." Brandon Duplechian is raising awareness about sharing the road after the recent deadly accident on Camelia Blvd. "That's where I want my starting points to at. I want to reach where there have already been accidents. So one of...
Lafayette fire, police on scene of apartment fire on Eraste Landry Road
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday on Eraste Landry Road.
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
Two young lives were altered forever early Tuesday morning after another fatal crash happened in St. Martin Parish.
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
A woman died on Highway 167 after failing to stop for a stop sign on Bourque Road.
Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses
A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face.
School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge
Details on the crash, and the condition of the surviving victims, aren't available yet. The accident happened early Wednesday.
Man arrested following fatal pedestrian involved crash
Louisiana State Police said a woman was killed in a pedestrian involved crash. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a vehicle stalled in the area of Breaux Bridge.
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The […]
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
