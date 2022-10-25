ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced

Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?

Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?

Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO - Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th). The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral...
CHICAGO, IL

