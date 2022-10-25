Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
Where Illinois governor candidates JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on abortion, taxes
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey are plotting very different paths forward for the state, with stark contrast in their views on abortion and taxes.
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Orland Park mayor warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
CHICAGO - Crime in Illinois could "spiral out of control" after a new law overhauling the state's criminal justice system goes into effect in January, the mayor of a Chicago suburb said. "When I said that this is the most dangerous law I've ever seen, I believe that," said Orland...
starvedrock.media
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
Illinois REAL ID vs. Passport: What Forms of Identification Do I Need For Each One?
With changes on the horizon next year that will require a REAL ID or passport in order to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings, many are wondering what forms of identification they need to make sure they have one of the two. Starting in May 2023, a standard Illinois...
Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
geneseorepublic.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January,...
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
Illinois Is Considering Digital Driver’s Licenses And License Plates
The move to digital driver's licenses and digital license plates hasn't happened yet here in Illinois, but a bunch of other states have already jumped on the idea and run with it. Now, Illinois is looking into the idea of going digital because of House Bill 0260, which requires the...
NBC Chicago
What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?
Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting
CHICAGO - Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th). The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral...
WQAD
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against challenger Darren Bailey in Illinois governor's election
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) faces off against State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-IL) in the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial election to be held on Nov. 8. The race has been charged with energy, as the candidates frequently clash on ideals and character on and off of the debate stage. Here's everything...
starvedrock.media
Illinois governor candidates focus on getting out the vote with two weeks left
(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. “So at least on my side of the...
New evidence found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was directly involved in false criminal allegations against Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Marc Cox speaks with John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News, about the new evidence showing that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener was directly involved in false allegations against Former Governor.
