Blessed of course, India attracts millions of travelers from all over the world with an attractive trip to India all year round. There are many reasons to visit India be it mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, remote islands or bustling metropolis culinary delights or local drinks, spiritual vacations or romantic vacations. India is one of the largest and most fascinating countries in the world. If you wish to visit India as a citizen of New Zealand, you must apply for an Indian Visa. It is valid for one year and can be requested online. The Indian e-Visa grants you a total stay of up to 30 days. Indian Visa is a mandatory travel document that offers New Zealand passport holders the opportunity to visit India as a tourist.

1 DAY AGO