The Independent

Plane carrying six including fitness mogul Rainer Schaller crashes near Costa Rica

Authorities in Costa Rica are surveying wreckage from a plane crash after a small aircraft that was believed to be carrying five German nationals, including international fitness mogul Rainer Schaller, went missing on Friday.A twin-engine turboprop plan was found on Saturday, according to officials.According to authorities, the charter plane passenger list included Mr Schaller, the founder of an international chain of fitness centres, including McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym. Five other German nationals and a Swiss pilot were also believed to be on board. All are feared dead.German newspaper Bild reported that Mr Schaller’s partner Christiane Schikorsky and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security...
howafrica.com

UAE Slams Visa Ban On All Citizens Of 19 African Countries

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai. “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” the notice read in part. countries affected...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

German fitness mogul believed to be among 6 killed in plane crash off Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The wreckage of a plane reportedly carrying German businessman Rainer Schaller was found off the coast of Costa Rica, authorities said Saturday. A flight plan filed for the small, charter plane listed Schaller, 53, as a passenger, The Associated Press reported. A man by the same name operates international chains of fitness and gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit.
NME

24-year-old Australian man dies after tragic fall at Barcelona nightclub

An Australian man has died after a tragic accident at Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo. Liam Hampson, aged 24, was holidaying in the city with friends at the time of the fatal accident. According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Hampson was in an area of the nightclub not usually accessible to the public at around 4:30am last Tuesday (October 18). Hampson – who was travelling from his home state of Queensland – climbed over a metre-high wall, before falling around 14 metres onto a patio beneath.
liveandletsfly.com

The Mysterious Cayman Airways 737-300 In Johannesburg

As I was preparing to board my Kenya Airways flight from Johannesburg to Nairobi, I noticed a strange sight: a Cayman Airways 737-300. How did a 737 make it from the Cayman Islands to South Africa?. What Was A Cayman Airways 737-300 Doing In Johannesburg?. Cayman Airways has a very...
