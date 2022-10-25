There are many reasons why Sorrento is so popular with tourists. One is the town’s location. Sorrento sits by the sea, gazing across the water at the island of Capri while being close to the city of Naples where the airport is, and within easy distance of Pompeii and Rome for day trips. It’s also the western gateway to the beautiful Amalfi coast. This ideal location makes Sorrento the perfect base for exploring Italy.

