Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
A Horror Convention is Coming to Evansville in 2023
Things are about to get really creepy in the ville, and I am HERE for it!. A horror convention has been announced for Evansville in 2023, and as someone who LOVES horror, this is right up my alley! But if you aren't familiar with horror conventions, you may be wondering what a horror con would entail.
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron. We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday. Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:. Floyd...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships. King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto. That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday. On...
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
Evansville BPW approves contract to repair Bob Jones Way
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Thursday to begin work to repair Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville. Bob Jones Way has been closed since a water main break on September 23. The contract will only repair the water main break and get the road open. It […]
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
Evansville nonprofit celebrates rebranding anniversary
(WEHT) - Building Blocks in downtown Evansville is celebrating the anniversary of their rebrand as well as a successful first booth at the Fall Festival.
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EPD searching for suspect in Evansville bar stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened outside of an Evansville bar. According to a police report, police were called to the victim’s home on Friday in reference to a battery report. Police say the victim told them they were stabbed...
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
Owensboro Street Dept. declaring ‘War on Potholes’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty in obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the Owensboro Street Department will launch a “War on Potholes” starting October 31 through November 11. During these two weeks, the public is being asked to call...
Mesker Park Zoo hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Helping the Tri-State get in the Halloween spirit, the Mesker Park Zoo is hosting another weekend of “Boo at the Zoo.”. The event continues Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. where there will be live entertainment, trick or treating, animal encounters, a costume contest, and more.
