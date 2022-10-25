Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burlington Set to Open in Vestal After Closing Oakdale Mall Store
Less than three weeks after Burlington shut down its Johnson City store, the national chain is planning to launch operations at a new site less than five miles away. The Burlington store in the Town Square Mall in Vestal is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Store...
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business
The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Binghamton’s Roberson Museum to Offer Ghoul’s Night Out
My daughter, Tara's favorite holiday is Halloween. I think it's because she was almost born on the final day of October instead of November 3rd. She loves putting on different costumes and she gets very creative. She's a "resident" at Hellstead Manor again this year, so watch out in the...
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
New York State Police Ask for Surveillance Photos in Search for Missing Kayaker
New York State Police say they are still looking for a Massachusetts man who went missing while kayaking on Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on October 22. Troopers now have released a photo of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock’s boat that was found at the lake. Investigators are asking anyone who...
It’s Back! Wegmans Halloween Parade Returns to Johnson City Store
After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular "Halloween parade" is coming back to the Johnson City Wegmans store. David Orlovsky, the store manager, said "we're excited" that what quickly turned into a tradition at the Broome County Wegmans is returning. He said the store's first Halloween parade was held in 2010.
Broome Takes Back Drugs and Unveils Collection Site for Needles
Broome County is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day October 29 and unveiling a new kiosk to take syringes and other “sharps”. Residents can drop off prescription or non-prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office, Johnson City Elks Lodge, Whitney Point Fire Station, United Health Services Vestal Parkway location or the West Windsor Fire Department while the Broome County Health Department will take back drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the offices on Front Street in Binghamton.
NYS Police Add New Photos in Search for Owego Convenience Store Scammers
New York State Police are releasing some better surveillance photos of two suspects they believed pulled a fast one on convenience store clerks in Owego and possibly Johnson City by making a series of purchases early on October 5 and the previous night. Troopers say they are still looking for...
This Popular Sidney, New York Grocery Store Is Closing
A community has expressed disbelief and sadness at the news that a much loved locally owned and operated grocery store will be closing its doors before the end of the year. Residents of Sidney, New York had heard rumblings that the Great American Food Store may be closing and the rumors were confirmed on Friday, October 21 when the food store posted a lengthy message to its loyal customers on social media.
Old Endwell Mister Donut Building Torn Down for Expansion Project
Demolition crews have removed a structure that was home to a popular Endwell donut shop a few decades ago. The building at 2713 East Main Street housed a Mister Donut operation during the 1970s and 1980s. Most recently, First General of Southern New York used the site for its offices.
Broome County Helps Windsor Replace Truck Damaged in Devastating March Fire
At a press conference on Thursday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the County had helped the Town of Windor replace a highway truck that was lost in a fire earlier this year. The fire in March, caused by an electrical short in one of the highway department trucks,...
Broome Chamber Trains for Better Public Spaces
The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is working toward making public spaces around the region more user-friendly and pleasant. A workshop was scheduled for October 25 at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market as the new Placemaking Office at the Chamber works with municipalities to identify community assets and areas to make neighborhoods and public spaces more inviting.
New York State University Professions Urge More $ for Central NY Campuses
The union that represents State University of New York faculty and staff is warning projected operating deficits at several SUNY campuses threaten public higher education across Central New York. United University Professions and several Central New York lawmakers are calling on the state to fully fund SUNY Cortland, SUNY College...
Endicott Police Range Upgrade Will Offer More Realistic Training
A $350,000 state grant will be used to improve training operations at the Endicott police headquarters. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, an Endwell Democrat, announced the funding on Monday. The shooting range at the Endicott's law enforcement training facility will be upgraded with $200,000 of the grant. New material will be installed...
Plane with Engine Fire Lands at Greater Binghamton Airport
Authorities are looking into an emergency situation at the Greater Binghamton Airport that brought response from airport and outside fire crews on October 26. An Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at the Taylor Garbage Service recycling plant on January 4, 2020. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News. Emergency equipment was scrambled to...
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County
New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0