Binghamton, NY

Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business

The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
OWEGO, NY
Broome Takes Back Drugs and Unveils Collection Site for Needles

Broome County is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day October 29 and unveiling a new kiosk to take syringes and other “sharps”. Residents can drop off prescription or non-prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office, Johnson City Elks Lodge, Whitney Point Fire Station, United Health Services Vestal Parkway location or the West Windsor Fire Department while the Broome County Health Department will take back drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the offices on Front Street in Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
This Popular Sidney, New York Grocery Store Is Closing

A community has expressed disbelief and sadness at the news that a much loved locally owned and operated grocery store will be closing its doors before the end of the year. Residents of Sidney, New York had heard rumblings that the Great American Food Store may be closing and the rumors were confirmed on Friday, October 21 when the food store posted a lengthy message to its loyal customers on social media.
SIDNEY, NY
Broome Chamber Trains for Better Public Spaces

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is working toward making public spaces around the region more user-friendly and pleasant. A workshop was scheduled for October 25 at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market as the new Placemaking Office at the Chamber works with municipalities to identify community assets and areas to make neighborhoods and public spaces more inviting.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Plane with Engine Fire Lands at Greater Binghamton Airport

Authorities are looking into an emergency situation at the Greater Binghamton Airport that brought response from airport and outside fire crews on October 26. An Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at the Taylor Garbage Service recycling plant on January 4, 2020. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News. Emergency equipment was scrambled to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County

New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

