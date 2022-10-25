Read full article on original website
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Nio Stock Plunged Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. With today's fall, the electric vehicle (EV) stock extended its steep losses from the previous day and was down 15.8% through the week and a staggering 45% in one month, as of this writing. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging.
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Here's Why Apple Stock Soared Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7.6% on Friday after the technology titan's sales and profits exceeded investors' expectations. Apple's revenue rose 8% year over year to $90 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Sept. 24. The tech leader's growth would have been even more impressive had the U.S. dollar not appreciated so sharply against many international currencies. "We would have grown in double digits without the foreign exchange headwinds," CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with CNBC.
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
Strangely, Noted Crypto-Skeptic Warren Buffett May Soon Become a Backdoor Cryptocurrency Investor
It's well known that legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are not fans of the growing crypto movement. The two, who head the large conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), have made numerous public statements about their dislike and distrust of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. One of the main...
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 56% to 94% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has declined by 31% in 2022, and that's even after spending the last two weeks staging a spirited recovery. While it has been a painful time for many investors with tech-focused stock portfolios, the silver lining is that this environment presents several opportunities to buy stock in quality companies at a discount.
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.
It has been a brutal year for the stock market, but downturns like the current one are often the best time to invest. In theory, because valuations are depressed, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of quality companies at a bargain and watch their positions grow. Of course, the...
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
What's Going on With Unity Software Stock?
Unity Software's (NYSE: U) creativity platform is widely used among game creators and more. The company is grappling with headwinds resulting from a data issue that's caused some loss of confidence. This video will dive deeply into Unity Software's second-quarterearnings callto gain insight. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week
Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For comparison, the S&P 500 is only up 3.6% over this time. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company.
