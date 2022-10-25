ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 KATS

What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?

This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank

If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Vote Your Ballot Yet Yakima? It’s Almost Election Day

Less than two weeks from the November general election and ballots are trickling into the Yakima County Auditor's Office. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 11,552 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 9.11 percent. Ross expects to see a 50 to 55 percent turnout for...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
YAKIMA, WA
cwuobserver.com

10 must do’s in the ‘Burg

Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday

Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com

Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Free (21 & Over) Haunted House & MORE

As the big weekend approaches most folks are scrambling to decide what party or attraction they will attend. With Halloween on a Monday, it's like parents get their own, separate celebration. Go out on Friday night with the adults and then take the kids out trick-or-treating on Monday!. Well, if...
BENTON CITY, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy