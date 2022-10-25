Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
kdll.org
Crashes cause fatality, road closures on peninsula highways
Four separate crashes on the Sterling and Seward Highways early this week resulted in at least one fatality, one hospitalization and a handful of road closures. On Monday, a two-vehicle crash on the Sterling Highway near Watson Lake killed one Anchorage resident and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jack Clair would describe his neighborhood on Arlene Street as a generally quiet neighborhood. However, within the past month, a variety of houses in the neighborhood have started to report acts of vandalism towards political signs on their yards. On Oct. 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance...
radiokenai.com
Two Vehicle Collision Closed Sterling Highway Monday
Alaska State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway, north of Lily Lake, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision closed the Sterling Highway for several hours. Trooper’s investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza, driven by Griffin Powley-Webb, age 28 of Anchorage, had crossed...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man sentenced to nine years for stealing 22 guns
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. The Anchorage Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers prosecuted...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
Proposal to continue construction of homeless Navigation Center shot down. Anchorage business owners hire Safety Ambassadors to manage city’s homeless situation. Business owners are taking action to help manage the homeless situation in Downtown Anchorage. Many say the presence of homeless people has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business. That’s why they’ve hired the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP) to help manage the situation, which is a balancing act of maintaining security and human compassion.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing approximately 4.5 million opioids without adequate medical justification, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed the conviction of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo
The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo was open to residents as an emergency response resource. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM AKDT. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
kinyradio.com
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding...
Daniel Smith: There is an old-fashioned carpetbagger running for office in District 16 — Jennie Armstrong
In West Anchorage House District 16, voters have filed a lawsuit against the State of Alaska Division of Elections and Gail Fenumiai for allowing an unqualified candidate to run for State office. The claim is that Jennifer (Jennie) Armstrong does not possess the constitutionally required residency time and therefore, is not qualified.
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
alaskasnewssource.com
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - They might be the youngest politicians in the last frontier as student government officials from high schools across the state have convened at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center to take part in the Alaska Association of Student Governments’ fall conference. During the three-day...
kdll.org
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide
A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow, high winds and coldest temperatures of season all impacting Alaskans this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system rolled across the Gulf Coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing some of the first significant snow of the season to parts of Southcentral Alaska. Snow totals ranged from a dusting to about 10 inches across Southcentral. The highest snowfall totals were near...
radiokenai.com
BESS Battery Storage Facility Ribbon Cutting Set For November 1st
The Homer Electric Association’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1st at noon at the Soldotna Generation and Substation Facility located near Boundary Road just outside of the Soldotna city limits on the Sterling Highway. Tanya Lautaret, HEA Members Services Supervisor, on...
The Northern Light
Puppies brought to Anchorage Raising Canes for adoption fair
On Saturday, Oct 15, the Raising Canes on Muldoon hosted an adoption fair for puppies rescued by Alaska SPCA Adoption Center. Tara McCoy, the Adoption Center Manager, said Raising Canes’ corporate reached out to SPCA via email to pitch this joint event. With a radio host, prize raffles and puppies, McCoy thought the event was a great way to get the Anchorage community involved.
akbizmag.com
Valley Comic Con Returns to Wasilla
One of four rooms at Everett’s/Mat-Su Resort filled with vendors and attendees at the second annual Valley Comic Con. More than a week before Halloween, costumed revelers stalked the halls of Everett’s and Mat-Su Resort just outside of Wasilla. They were attending Valley Comic Con, returning for a second year, making it an annual event.
Comments / 0