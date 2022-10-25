Proposal to continue construction of homeless Navigation Center shot down. Anchorage business owners hire Safety Ambassadors to manage city’s homeless situation. Business owners are taking action to help manage the homeless situation in Downtown Anchorage. Many say the presence of homeless people has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business. That’s why they’ve hired the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP) to help manage the situation, which is a balancing act of maintaining security and human compassion.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO