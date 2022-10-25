From access to testing the drug as a potential long COVID-19 treatment, here are four recent updates on Pfizer's antiviral medication, Paxlovid:. 1. From April through July, Black COVID-19 patients were 36 percent less likely than their white counterparts to receive Pfizer's drug, the CDC said Oct. 28. On the same metric, Hispanic patients were 30 percent less likely than non-Hispanic patients.

1 DAY AGO