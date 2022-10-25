Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent Paxlovid updates
From access to testing the drug as a potential long COVID-19 treatment, here are four recent updates on Pfizer's antiviral medication, Paxlovid:. 1. From April through July, Black COVID-19 patients were 36 percent less likely than their white counterparts to receive Pfizer's drug, the CDC said Oct. 28. On the same metric, Hispanic patients were 30 percent less likely than non-Hispanic patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
Remote sleep monitoring company joins American Telemedicine Association after FDA listing
Medtech company Sleepiz has joined the American Telemedicine Association after registering its remote sleep monitoring device with the FDA in July. The Sleepiz One device measures breathing and heart rate while users are asleep. The Swiss company hopes that joining the ATA will expand its presence in the United States market, according to an Oct. 27 Sleepiz news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Zimmer Biomet CEO joins Walgreens' board
Walgreens added Bryan Hanson, CEO and president of medical device company Zimmer Biomet, to its board of directors. Mr. Hanson joined the board Oct. 27, according to a news release. He will serve on Walgreens' compensation and leadership performance committee and its finance and technology committee. Before joining Zimmer Biomet...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
beckershospitalreview.com
Expand Your Referral Network With Precise Marketing
Recent studies have shown physician burnout is at an all-time high, and, unsurprisingly, turnover rates have increased. It’s an important time to concentrate on a robust strategy to grow your referral network. Improved physician relations can better support healthcare organizations’ overall marketing initiatives, help your team keep abreast with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon CFO's plan to beat economic uncertainty
Brian Olsavsky, CFO of Amazon, laid out the company's strategy amid the challenging macroeconomic environment during its third quarter conference call Oct. 27, as transcribed by The Motley Fool. He said performance was impacted by inflation, heightened fuel prices and rising energy costs. Mr. Olsavsky also said customers are cutting...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 14 fastest-growing healthcare companies
As three of the best-known brands in the world — Amazon, Netflix and Meta — fell off the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022, more than a dozen healthcare companies retained or gained spots on the 37th edition of the annual list. Fourteen healthcare companies made the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage
At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare operating costs rising almost everywhere, report says
Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. While...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says
Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
beckershospitalreview.com
PBM rates are shuttering Oregon's local pharmacies, state board finds
While the Federal Trade Commission investigates the largest pharmacy benefit managers, the drug-pricing middlemen business makes more than double what they pay pharmacies for prescriptions, according to an Oct. 27 report compiled by the Oregon State Pharmacy Association. "[Small, local] pharmacies aren't being reimbursed at rates that allow them to...
beckershospitalreview.com
UK Healthcare opens 8th retail pharmacy
Lexington-based University of Kentucky Healthcare opened its eighth pharmacy on Oct. 24 in Southeast Lexington. The Fountain Court Retail Pharmacy offers free mail delivery on most prescriptions, discounts for patients who see UK providers, vaccinations and more. This is the second UK retail pharmacy to open in October.
Comments / 0