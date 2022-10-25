ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business

The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
OWEGO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York

Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Are Binghamton’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes

What do witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs have in common?. The answer? According to Google's highly scientific data-gathering website, Frightgeist, witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs are the top three most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year in the United States. For several years, Google has released results from its special “Google Frightgeist” website which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Takes Back Drugs and Unveils Collection Site for Needles

Broome County is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day October 29 and unveiling a new kiosk to take syringes and other “sharps”. Residents can drop off prescription or non-prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office, Johnson City Elks Lodge, Whitney Point Fire Station, United Health Services Vestal Parkway location or the West Windsor Fire Department while the Broome County Health Department will take back drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the offices on Front Street in Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law

On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
The Whale 99.1 FM

Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?

Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Aggressive Enforcement After Union-Endicott Student Hit by Car

Endicott police officers are conducting high-visibility speed enforcement operations near Union-Endicott High School following after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A student was critically injured in the most recent incident which occurred around 5:15 p.m. October 21. Authorities said the student was hit while in a crosswalk in...
ENDICOTT, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes

Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Tips for Getting the Real ID/Enhanced NY Driver License

Getting the new Enhanced Driver License or Real ID in New York may be harder for some people than others as time is running out for the upgrade. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner is making the rounds of the Southern Tier and Central New York, stopping at airports in Broome and Onondaga counties, reminding residents that the deadline is approaching for travelers to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver License if they have any plans to fly or travel outside the country even to Canada or Mexico.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy