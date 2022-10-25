Read full article on original website
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business
The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Broome County “Early Voting” Polling Places to Open Soon
Early voting will get underway in Broome and other New York state counties in a few days. The Broome County Board of Elections will operate four sites for early voting for the general election. Registered voters also may cast their ballot on Election Day, November 8. Early voting hours will...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Burlington Set to Open in Vestal After Closing Oakdale Mall Store
Less than three weeks after Burlington shut down its Johnson City store, the national chain is planning to launch operations at a new site less than five miles away. The Burlington store in the Town Square Mall in Vestal is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Store...
SUNY School Scores Piano Twice Played by Billy Joel
Have you ever attended a Billy Joel concert? I have a few times, but it's been a long time. I think the last time I saw one of his concerts was in Albany and it was an amazing show. Of course, all of Billy Joel's concerts are amazing. He is...
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
Legal Action Against Central NY Ski Operators for Alleged Monopoly
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the Intermountain ski business for buying its competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, then shutting it down to direct skiers to its own mountains. James says she also ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Greek Peak and Intermountain that prohibited Greek Peak from...
These Are Binghamton’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes
What do witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs have in common?. The answer? According to Google's highly scientific data-gathering website, Frightgeist, witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs are the top three most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year in the United States. For several years, Google has released results from its special “Google Frightgeist” website which...
Broome Takes Back Drugs and Unveils Collection Site for Needles
Broome County is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day October 29 and unveiling a new kiosk to take syringes and other “sharps”. Residents can drop off prescription or non-prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office, Johnson City Elks Lodge, Whitney Point Fire Station, United Health Services Vestal Parkway location or the West Windsor Fire Department while the Broome County Health Department will take back drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the offices on Front Street in Binghamton.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law
On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?
Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
Aggressive Enforcement After Union-Endicott Student Hit by Car
Endicott police officers are conducting high-visibility speed enforcement operations near Union-Endicott High School following after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A student was critically injured in the most recent incident which occurred around 5:15 p.m. October 21. Authorities said the student was hit while in a crosswalk in...
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
New York State Police Look for Stolen Delaware County Turbine Water Pump
New York State Police are looking for someone who stole some very heavy and specialized equipment in the Town of Masonville in Delaware County. Authorities say they are looking for a huge “Buffalo” turbine water pump that was stolen from a building being demolished on State Route 8 sometime between July and this month.
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Tips for Getting the Real ID/Enhanced NY Driver License
Getting the new Enhanced Driver License or Real ID in New York may be harder for some people than others as time is running out for the upgrade. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner is making the rounds of the Southern Tier and Central New York, stopping at airports in Broome and Onondaga counties, reminding residents that the deadline is approaching for travelers to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver License if they have any plans to fly or travel outside the country even to Canada or Mexico.
