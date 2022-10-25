Read full article on original website
Related
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Why Royal Insiders Are 'Flabbergasted' At The Name Of Prince Harry's Book
Now we know when we can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare" – out Jan. 10 — and it continues to generate controversy. The Duke of Sussex has promised to tell his unvarnished life story, in his own words, in the highly anticipated tome, which is understandably making the royal family nervous. A royal expert thinks Harry revised his memoir after the queen's death, but the damage may already be done, with journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti arguing he's in a lose-lose situation.
The Title Of The Spanish Version Of Prince Harry's Book Is Even More Biting Than The Original
The new year offers a lot to look forward to, but for many, the most exciting part of 2023 is bound to be the release of Prince Harry's new book. Published by Penguin Random House, the book is a memoir that promises to finally give the public an inside look at his personal story and journey, starting with his feelings after his mother tragically died, per AP News.
This Is When You Can Finally Read Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
The New York Times just broke some major news about Prince Harry's memoir, revealing that the title of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book is "Spare." It seemingly alludes to the phrase "the heir and the spare," used in reference to Prince William, heir to the throne, and Harry, the second son, who is much further down the line of succession.
Get A Sneak Peek At The Cover Of Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir will launch on January 10, titled "Spare." It's a safe bet that "Spare" isn't a love letter to the royal family. If the book's brilliant title doesn't give away, its cover will. The "Spare" cover features a close-up of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he stares right into the camera. The stunning and dramatic photo of Harry sends a strong message about the book. Royal insiders are flabbergasted at the name of Harry's book, and fans can almost feel the flop sweat coming from Buckingham Palace.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
How Prince Harry's New Memoir Will Detail The Aftermath Of Princess Diana's Death
Royal insiders are "flabbergasted" at the name of Prince Harry's book, which was revealed yesterday alongside the cover art on Instagram. "Spare," which publisher Penguin Random House described as a "remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story," will finally be released, after several delays, on January 10, 2023, and suffice to say anticipation is high.
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash
Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.“Even more than Apollo 13, Rush, and A Beautiful Mind,” he adds. “And they tested high.”Thirteen Lives, which began streaming on Amazon in August, is in the midst of an award-season push, a familiar effort for the two-time Oscar-winning director and producer. It chronicles...
Why General Hospital Fans Are Over The Maxie And Austin Romance
The talented Kirsten Storms has been portraying the effervescent fashion and beauty-obsessed Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" since 2005, as Maxie is a prominent character on the show. Many of Maxie's storylines revolve around dating and relationships, as she's dated and hooked up with plenty of significant characters. For instance, many fans fell for Maxie's unlikely yet adorable relationship with Spinelli. Plus, no one can forget about Maxie's loving relationship with Nathan, who ended up dying, and telling her that he loved her as he died. Fast forward to 2022, and the bubbly blond now has a romantic storyline with Austin.
How To Recreate Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky Smoky Eye
Celebrities are often looked to for makeup inspiration, and Grammy-nominated megastar Miley Cyrus is no exception. Known for her bold and fearless fashion statements on and off the red carpet (did somebody say mullet?), Cyrus definitely has done a complete 180 since her "Hannah Montana" days. This is especially true when it comes to the eye-catching makeup look she serves in the music video for her boss girl anthem "Midnight Sky."
What Sophie Turner Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While she's best known for having played Sansa Stark in HBO's hit series, "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner is also an iconic leader in the celebrity beauty scene. Much like her character, Turner has spent time building an influential public image and dedicated following that goes far beyond her time on set.
17 Things — Both Good And Bad — That Look Way Different In 2022 Than They Did In 2020
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
Of All Lindsay Lohan's Looks — This One Stands Above The Rest
Everyone tuned into the entertainment industry has heard Lindsay Lohan's name for many years. She was even in a Super Bowl 2022 commercial. Plus, we all know the celebrity has been in countless movies, such as "The Parent Trap," "Get a Clue," "Freaky Friday," "Mean Girls," and "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" (via IMDb). Society has always been fascinated by the movie star's rise to fame at a young age, but her life hasn't been so enviable or perfect.
Meet The Cast Of The Gilded Age Season 2
"The Gilded Age," which premiered on HBO in January 2022, transported viewers to turn-of-the-century New York City. The vast economic shift during a period of swift industrial growth set the background, while intricate costume design, petty political play, and socioeconomic wars set the tone. Early reviews were golden and by February, the show was renewed for a second season (via Us Weekly). It is expected to premiere at some point in 2023.
Here's What Makes M.A.C. Cosmetics' Latest Collab Doubly Special
With the approaching premiere of the highly anticipated sequel "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," fans and brands alike are ready to pay tribute to the game-changing franchise and its late star Chadwick Boseman. In September, Marvel announced a collaboration with Target that would see toys, home goods, and other "Black Panther" merchandise hitting the shelves ahead of the sequel's release. And M.A.C. Cosmetics wasn't far behind, announcing their "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" collection, which drops November 1.
Elon Musk Officially Owns Twitter And Some Users Are Worried
It's official, Elon Musk owns Twitter after he closed the $44 billion deal, according to CNBC. Musk's first actions as chief of Twitter were to fire CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. The Washington Post reported that Musk also fired Vijaya Gadde, head of Twitter's legal policy, trust, and safety division, as well as Twitter's legal counsel, Sean Edgett.
How To Recreate Taylor Swift's Bedazzled Makeup From The 2022 VMAs
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was a star-studded event at which chart-topping singer and songwriter Taylor Swift took home three awards for her revamped single "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's version)" (via MTV). That same night, Swifties all around the globe shrieked with excitement when the singer publicly announced the release date for her highly-anticipated 10th studio album, "Midnights," which dropped on October 21, 2022 (and it certainly didn't disappoint, breaking countless records upon its release, EW reports).
Saie Beauty Is Bringing The Industry Together For A Worthy Cause
While you may have heard of "reproductive justice" before, the term was actually first introduced in the '90s by a group of Black women, who would later call themselves the Women of African Descent for Reproductive Justice. At the time, this group from Chicago wanted to fight for reproductive rights and social justice for marginalized communities including women of color and trans people. To this day, the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective still holds that reproductive justice is the "human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities." And nearly 20 years after the phrase was created, the issue is still ongoing.
Tragic Details About Princess Margaret's Death
Of all of the people in the late Queen Elizabeth's inner circle, perhaps none were as close to her as her younger sister, Princess Margaret. The two princesses grew up together and found themselves thrust in the public eye in 1936 when their uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated, making their father the king of England and Elizabeth the heir presumptive to the throne.
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0