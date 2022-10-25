While you may have heard of "reproductive justice" before, the term was actually first introduced in the '90s by a group of Black women, who would later call themselves the Women of African Descent for Reproductive Justice. At the time, this group from Chicago wanted to fight for reproductive rights and social justice for marginalized communities including women of color and trans people. To this day, the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective still holds that reproductive justice is the "human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities." And nearly 20 years after the phrase was created, the issue is still ongoing.

2 DAYS AGO