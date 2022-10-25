ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Related
Eunice News

2 indicted for drug death

A St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted two Eunice residents for the death of a 17-year-old male who was found unresponsive on Sept. 11, according District Attorney Chad Pitre. “The victim’s death was directly related to the ingestion of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance,” Pitre stated in a news release. Indicted for manslaughter were Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42. “The…
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE

