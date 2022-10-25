Read full article on original website
Louisiana man arrested on multiple rape charges, police say
A Monroe man has been arrested on multiple rape charges, according to Monroe Police Department (MPD).
Two from Eunice accused of manslaughter of 17-year-old
A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted two defendants for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old.
Eunice News
2 indicted for drug death
A St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted two Eunice residents for the death of a 17-year-old male who was found unresponsive on Sept. 11, according District Attorney Chad Pitre. “The victim’s death was directly related to the ingestion of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance,” Pitre stated in a news release. Indicted for manslaughter were Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42. “The…
St. Martinville cold case could be solved after 30 years
Renee and the family have now gone to the St. Martinville police department where they have now opened the case after three decades.
Church Point man arrested after allegedly trying to sell fentanyl
A Church Point man has been arrested after attempting to sell fentanyl in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish
One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish.
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
Two young lives were altered forever early Tuesday morning after another fatal crash happened in St. Martin Parish.
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
St. Martinville Police Department seeking information on mother missing since 1986
The St. Martinville Police Department (SMPD), is asking for any information regarding a mother who went missing in 1986.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
20-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In St.Martin Parish (St.Martin Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in St.Martin Parish. Authorities confirmed that 1 woman died due to the pedestrian accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell
Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are working with hazmat crews and St. Landry Parish officials.
2 St. Mary Parish Parish schools closed Friday
The campus of B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School and West St. Mary High School will be closed October 28, 2022, to allow maintenance personnel to methodically sanitize the building
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed
Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
Law enforcement warns public about new drug
Healthcare professionals and law enforcement officials across Acadiana are raising awareness against the drug known as kratom.
