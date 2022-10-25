Iona University Student Leah Figueroa ‘23 Travels to Portugal for European Innovation Academy, Explores Immersive Startup Experience

Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages
William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in America
Carla with her parents, Orlando and TâniaBrazilian Times. On January 19, 2006, Carla Vicentini arrived in New Jersey on a 5-month student exchange program. The 22-year-old grew up in the small Brazilian town of Goioerê and she was excited to experience big city life. Carla spent years saving for what she thought was going to be the trip of a lifetime. Instead, it turned out to be the last one she would ever take.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves new ShopRite redevelopment that includes skyscraper
The Jersey City Planning Board approved a new ShopRite redevelopment that includes a luxury skyscraper redevelopment downtown at the Harsimus Cove Station Redevelopment Area at last night’s meeting. The development will be a 60-story mixed-use building with 802 housing units, 508 parking spots, 430 bike spots, and commercial retail.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
fox5ny.com
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley
A chain reaction crash involving another car led to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash. New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023
If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
