Iona University Student Leah Figueroa ‘23 Travels to Portugal for European Innovation Academy, Explores Immersive Startup Experience

Carla with her parents, Orlando and TâniaBrazilian Times. On January 19, 2006, Carla Vicentini arrived in New Jersey on a 5-month student exchange program. The 22-year-old grew up in the small Brazilian town of Goioerê and she was excited to experience big city life. Carla spent years saving for what she thought was going to be the trip of a lifetime. Instead, it turned out to be the last one she would ever take.

