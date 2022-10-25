ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Iona University Student Leah Figueroa ‘23 Travels to Portugal for European Innovation Academy, Explores Immersive Startup Experience

Ricky

The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages

William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
MANHATTAN, NY
Fatim Hemraj

The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in America

Carla with her parents, Orlando and TâniaBrazilian Times. On January 19, 2006, Carla Vicentini arrived in New Jersey on a 5-month student exchange program. The 22-year-old grew up in the small Brazilian town of Goioerê and she was excited to experience big city life. Carla spent years saving for what she thought was going to be the trip of a lifetime. Instead, it turned out to be the last one she would ever take.
NEWARK, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023

If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
BINGHAMTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

